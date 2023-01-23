Werner Releases High-Performance ProForm™ SP Full Body Harness with SwitchPoint™ Technology to Reduce Fall-Related Injuries When Every Second Counts

New SwitchPoint™ Technology provides simple and fast "Chair in the Air" activation in the event of a fall; SwitchPoint suspension innovation designed for professionals working at height

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today announces the ProForm™ SP Full Body harness with SwitchPoint technology, designed for post-fall safety and rescue. The new high-performing harness was developed for specialized professionals and takes the Werner patented "Chair in the Air" technology to the next level by providing fast and easy activation before rescue workers arrive. It features a hip level deployment cord that makes activation simple and puts the suspended worker into a comfortable seated position with freedom of movement for improved rescue operations.

"With safety being our number one priority at Werner, we are thrilled to unveil this new technology that will help people get into a safe position and allow them freedom of movement to assist in their own rescue", said Chris Hillman, product manager at Werner. "We know that our customers require fall protection that can be trusted and the ProForm SP harness was designed to provide a higher level of safety to protect workers in high-risk environments from fall-related injuries."

Higher Level Safety for Higher Level Work

Werner was first to market and currently there is no other harness available that provides this type of immediate and controlled post-fall relief in case of an accident. Engineered with patented built-in safety features and manufactured with precision craftsmanship, the user can easily activate the dorsal D-Ring of the harness, which immediately transitions from back to front for easier access. Professionals that have a traumatic fall experience are now allowed more freedom of movement for improved rescue. The athletic design of the harness is made with fabrics that breathe and conform to the user's body to provide all day comfort and productivity on the jobsite. The comfort and freedom of movement also reduce the chance of harnesses being modified or misused by the user.

Additional product highlights:

Evenly distributed weight to reduce the effects of suspension trauma.

Features patented SwitchPoint suspension technology.

Specially designed leg straps for freedom of movement.

SRL bumper protects the users lower back from contact when wearing personal SRL's.

Manufactured with enhanced padding and moisture wicking mesh lining that rolls over the edge of the pad for heat reduction and maximum comfort.

Aluminum Cam Torso Adjuster provides easy adjustment for the ultimate fit.

Comes equipped with a stamped steel chest D-Ring and integrated gear loops.

The Werner ProForm SP harnesses are available nationally online and in-stores at professional distributors. For more information or to find a dealer, please visit wernerco.com/switchpoint.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional Brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full imine of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerco.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

