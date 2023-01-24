AWARD WINNING CHEF MAURO COLAGRECO OF MIRAZUR RETURNS TO MONTAGE LOS CABOS WITH 'MIRAZUR BEYOND BORDERS'

Visionary behind France's Mirazur, crowned the #1 restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2019, returns in February for a limited, exclusive pop-up

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Los Cabos, a luxury resort nestled in an idyllic cove along Santa Maria Bay, has announced it will continue its renowned culinary series in 2023, starting with the second annual 'Mirazur Beyond Borders' collaboration with Chef Mauro Colagreco. During this exclusive event, guests will be able to experience a unique glimpse into his Mirazur restaurant in Menton, France, crowned the #1 restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2019, and known for its holistic approach to fine cuisine.

An aerial view of Montage Los Cabos' picturesque location on Santa Maria Bay. (PRNewswire)

For eight evenings, February 10 through February 18, the same month Montage International kicks-off its 20th anniversary, Chef Mauro will host intimate dinners at the resort's signature restaurant Mezcal, composed of a carefully curated tasting menu that highlights his vision and culinary identity from nature to the plate, and fuses together French and Mexican flavors and products. True to Chef Mauro's penchant for dishes that embrace his surroundings, he will work with fresh ingredients sourced from the Baja California peninsula to deliver the finest cuisine.

"We are honored to welcome Chef Mauro back to Montage Los Cabos and look forward to sharing his creations and food philosophy with our guests," said Marco Ortlam, Managing Director of Montage Los Cabos. "Chef Mauro continues to pave a path for culinary inventions and curiosities, which perfectly aligns with our progressive food and beverage offerings and forthcoming milestone events with notable chefs."

Mirazur Beyond Borders will have limited seats each evening and will offer a menu that will be accompanied by an optional wine pairing carefully curated by Mirazur's head sommelier. In addition, guests will experience an exclusive first look of the Cadillac CELESTIQ, a handcrafted, all-electric, ultra-luxury sedan that will serve as the flagship for the brand's electric future.

Reservations can be made on Tock or by contacting mirazur@montage.com. A "Mirazur Beyond Borders" offer, inclusive of two nights at Montage Los Cabos and dinner for two can be reserved here, with rates from US $2625++ per night.

About Mauro Colagreco & Mirazur

From his native Argentina to the French Riviera, the journey was passionate. But above all, it was a path strewn with travels, discoveries, ambitions, and hard work that led him to the top of his art. His daring and his vision reflect his cuisine that transcends the seasons and the region. Always Mediterranean, instinctive, and generous. Convinced of the benefits of short circuits and strong links he has forged with nature, chef Mauro Colagreco is committed and develops a Circular Gastronomy in the respect of nature's cycle. He has been able to break the codes and is working relentlessly to participate in the environmental transition. A chef without borders, constantly on the move, he rubs shoulders with excellence in all its simplicity.

Settled in Menton since 2006 with his family, the chef Mauro Colagreco has built the Mirazur. Much more than a restaurant, Mirazur is a Mediterranean estate, a way of life, a way of thinking and living with nature as its focus.

In 2019, Mirazur received three stars from the French Michelin Guide and was voted No.1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants' list. In 2020, Mauro Colagreco is the first to obtain the "Plastic Free" certification for Mirazur restaurant in France. Mirazur also received in 2020 the Green Michelin Star, recognising environmental actions.

Today, always on the move and with a desire to continue learning and moving forward, Mauro Colagreco pursues his dreams to put the concerns of the Earth at the centre of his creations. In 2022, Mauro Colagreco has been nominated UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for biodiversity. In January 2023, he takes up the post of Vice-President of the Relais & Châteaux Association in order to continue the committed and collective movement started by Olivier Roellinger.

