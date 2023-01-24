Complete Genomics to Announce New Product Launches at AGBT General Meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics Inc., a global life science tools leader and subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), today announced it plans to launch three new products at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting on February 6-9 in Hollywood, Florida. The Company will launch an ultra-high-speed sequencer with mid to low range throughput, an ultra-high throughput sequencer, and a novellibrary prep kit for long fragment sequencing.

"We are excited to unveil our new massively parallel next-generation sequencing products at this year's AGBT meeting. Over the years, our products have empowered countless customers and partners around the world in their scientific research and clinical applications. We look forward to rolling out these new product offerings with more power backed by our state-of-the-art technologies, to enhance sequencing capacities and accelerate breakthroughs in life science and healthcare, and to enable understanding and monitoring of our molecular health and early disease detection and prevention." said Rade Drmanac, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer.

Complete Genomics is advancing life science technology with an innovative product portfolio based on its highly efficient and accurate core technology known as DNBSEQ™. Complete Genomics offers quality genetic sequencers covering a wide range of applications from low,tomedium, and to ultra-high sequencing throughput. Complete Genomics multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing (from sample and library prep kits to downstream bioinformatics systems), medical imaging, and laboratory automation.

AGBT is the preeminent genome science and technology conference bringing together heads of labs, institutions, businesses, financial analysts, and other high-level stakeholders to advance the field and drive game-changing innovation. Complete Genomics is looking forward to participating in this important event where significant scientific advances are announced and showcased, science and industry forge enduring partnerships, and significant investments and notable acquisitions are made.

Please plan to join us in the Complete Genomics Suite #318 to learn more about our DNBSEQ™ sequencing and laboratory automation platforms and see product demonstrations.

In addition, Complete Genomics will be hosting the following activities during AGBT:

Breakfast hall on Feb 7 th from 7:30-9:00 a.m. Stop by and register for our raffles.

Cocktail party on Feb 7 th from 5-7:15 p.m.

Suite talks on Feb 7-9 th from 8-9 a.m. featuring product overviews and demonstrations.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics Inc, a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd., is a global life science company offering lab automation and a comprehensive high throughput sequencing product portfolio. Founded in 2006 and located in San Jose, California, Complete Genomics maintains a demo lab and full supply center with all of the reagents, lab automation equipment, and sequencers locally stored for customers. Complete Genomics released its first next-generation sequencing system, the DNBSEQ-G400C* platform in the US, in August 2022 and DNBSEQ T7* and DNBSEQ-T10x4* in January 2023. For all sequencer specifications, please visit the Complete Genomics website .

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents, are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong.

