DRIFT APPOINTS MATT TIPPETS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT

Tippets to play a key role in providing strategic direction for product innovation and elevating the customer experience

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced that Matt Tippets joined the company as senior vice president (SVP), product, effective Jan.17, 2023. A veteran of Salesforce and customer relationship management platform Total Expert, Tippets will be responsible for leading Drift's product strategy, management, design and research functions.

Drift Logo (PRNewsfoto/Drift.com, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I joined Drift because of the enormous market opportunity in front of us to be the driving technology behind B2B relationships using the power of conversations to create exceptional digital experiences. It's absolutely a privilege to be working with the great people here to realize this vision, especially with the company that originated the category," said Tippets. "I'm excited to build on Drift's strong product foundation to lead the next evolution of products changing the face of B2B marketing and sales."

Tippets brings over a decade of experience leading product, customer experience and design at some of the world's largest technology brands. Prior to joining Drift, Tippets was the chief product officer for Total Expert, a CRM and marketing automation platform for financial institutions, where he oversaw product management, product marketing, product operations , strategy and UX. Tippets previously led product strategy for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, where he was also responsible for several global, market leading Marketing Cloud products. In his role at Drift, Tippets will expand Drift's product portfolio with consistent delivery of engaging, conversation-driven digital experiences for customers.

"Matt's proven track record of leading product strategy, management, development and marketing for industry-leading B2B cloud software companies will be instrumental in keeping our product roadmap at the forefront of innovation," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "Now more than ever, we need to be innovating for the needs of our current and future customers, and I'm looking forward to working alongside Matt to provide the best conversational experience for businesses."

Tippets' appointment as SVP, product comes shortly after the appointments of Scott Ernst as CEO and Andrew Arocha as Chief Revenue Officer and builds on the momentum the company has seen as it reaches its next phase of growth.

ABOUT MATT TIPPETS

Matt Tippets has decades of experience leading product strategy, product management, product marketing and customer experience for various technology companies. Most recently he was CPO for Total Expert, a CRM company for financial institutions, where he oversaw product marketing, product development, strategy and UX. Tippets also spent a number of years leading product strategy for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, where he was responsible for various highly-adopted Marketing Cloud products.Throughout his career, Tippets has specialized in working with enterprise cloud-based software. He currently resides in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with his wife and five children.

ABOUT DRIFT

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

