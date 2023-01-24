ESSENT BIOLOGICS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY HUMAN NATIVE TISSUE-DERIVED TYPE I COLLAGEN

Providing Researchers with the Gold Standard in Tissue Engineering

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics™, a leading supplier of human-derived cell and scaffold materials, today announced availability of its Human Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen for the cell and tissue engineering industry. Extracted and purified from human tissue, Essent's Human Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen contains comprehensive properties—making it the first choice for two- and three-dimensional cell culture, labware coating applications, drug delivery, bioprinting, and as a scaffold for a myriad tissue engineering modalities.

Essent Biologics' Human Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen (PRNewswire)

Essent's Human Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen is optimal for many cell and tissue engineering applications

As the main structural protein in the human body, native Type I collagen is crucial to a vast array of medical and scientific research, providing structure to 3D scaffolds and an ideal ex-vivo environment for the attachment, proliferation, differentiation, and migration of cells. Essent's Human Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen is isolated from the skin of consenting tissue donors aged 18-30 years old, processed under antibiotic-free conditions and evaluated for purity, identity, functionality, sterility, and endotoxin.

"We are thrilled to launch our Human Native Tissue-Derived Atelocollagen to the market," said Corey Stone, President of Essent Biologics. "With a purity ranging from 95-100%, our collagen is poised to provide one of the highest standards in quality—allowing our customers to have a better and more consistent starting material in their research and manufacturing."

Essent's Native Tissue-Derived Type I Atelocollagen is optimal for many cell and tissue engineering applications because it has undergone the natural extracellular post-translational modifications and interacted with other biomolecules from the matrisome.

For additional information on the company's product pipeline, please visit essentbiologics.org/products/.

About Essent Biologics

Essent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low-passaged primary cells, research tissue and scaffold materials to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. In order to ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org .

Essent Biologics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Essent Biologics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Essent Biologics