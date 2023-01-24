MGAC Unifies Global Project Management and Owner's Representation Brand

DC-based firm streamlines operations in North America and UK under the MGAC brand

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGAC, the leading U.S.-headquartered global project management and owner's representation firm, has announced the rebranding of the entire company under the MGAC banner. As of today, all global offices of MGAC will now be known by the single, unified brand of MGAC. In the UK, this will include the rebranding of MGAC | RLF, which was acquired by MGAC in October 2021.

The rebrand comes at a time when MGAC has seen prodigious growth across its North American and European teams, expanding in the past year to more than 280 employees serving a fully diversified range of clients from the firm's 10 offices.

With more than 180 people across six offices in the U.S. and Canada, the new MGAC brand leverages the collective resources of the entire global firm, while maintaining essential local knowledge and expertise. Core services include project management, cost management, program management, technology solutions, and FF&E procurement. MGAC has led projects for clients such as the NFL, Freddie Mac, T-Mobile, TikTok, Johns Hopkins University, Marriott International, and Hilton, among many others.

"Today's announcement represents the next growth phase of MGAC," said Mark Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, MGAC. "We have built a reputation across North America and abroad as trusted advisors, guiding clients from inception to project completion and pushing the boundaries of what can be expected through a proactive approach that consistently prioritizes fresh ideas, minimizes the effects of external disruptions, and -- most importantly -- brings our clients' missions to fruition."

"We remain committed to our clients and are eager to leverage our global footprint to better serve our current clients in Europe and across the globe," said Steve Hay, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, MGAC. "The consolidation of the brand only furthers our mission to provide the highest quality services to our clients and to continue leading solutions, realizing our clients' visions across the many sectors we support."

"We do the coolest and most interesting projects," added Anderson. "We have the privilege of working on these projects because we thrive on the challenge of moving beyond cookie-cutter practices to find the best solutions. We see possibility and opportunity in the most challenging work. Those challenges drive us to do better for our clients."

About MGAC

MGAC is a global boutique consultancy dedicated to managing and representing its clients' best interests. Its success is rooted in hiring exceptional people who are driven to do challenging work with the unique blend of experience, integrity, creativity, and commitment that separates it from its competitors.

MGAC provides best-in-class services that include project management, program management, project controls, cost management, schedule management, technology solutions, FF&E procurement, relocation management, and health + safety. The firm has the ability to integrate these services to provide a completely customized and tailored solution to suit its clients' project or program specific needs.

With ten offices located throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, MGAC prides itself on being large enough to offer global services, but pragmatic in its approach so they can provide the level of personal care and attention-to-detail that their clients deserve. For more information, visit www.mgac.com.

