YMAB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. common stock on the open market or pursuant to registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the period October 6, 2020 through October 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 20, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in YMAB:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/y-mabs-therapeutics-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35849&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Y-mAbs misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") willingness to approve omburtamab, the Company's lead product candidate, for marketing based on the existing clinical trials; (ii) the Company misrepresented that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirements to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies; (iii) the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that it was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of omburtamab; and (iv) Y-mAbs had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 Biologics License Application prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Y-mAbs you have until March 20, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Y-mAbs securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the YMAB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/y-mabs-therapeutics-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35849&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm