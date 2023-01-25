Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q4 Consumer Data Revealing Bridal Industry Trends

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Data and Trends

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q4 consumer data polling of more than 27,000 customers. The Aisle Report is Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

The data was collected from October 2022 through December 2022. Among the findings, the report confirmed:

71% of brides favor a nighttime ceremony with the after-party celebrations as opposed to a midday ceremony.

Veils are still very much in style—a long veil is preferred by 67% of brides.

Data from this poll revealed that invitation trends still gear towards old fashion with 48% using snail mail.

Getting right to it: 50% of brides began their wedding planning in the same month they got engaged.

Pinterest is the leading social platform when it comes to wedding inspiration—58% of brides use the image sharing and social media service to discover what they want for their special day.

Although elopements and minimonies have been the topic of conversation to cut down wedding costs, 60% of brides chose to invite 100-200 guests. Budgeting has become more streamlined in recent years, but 56% had a wedding budget of $20,000 and above.

Current bridal fashion trends include white and neutrals for wedding décor aesthetic and keeping it simple to stick to one wedding dress for the day of celebration.

View and download the full Q4 results on The Aisle Report here .

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

