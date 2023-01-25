Cambria Hotels Grows Presence in Texas State Capital

Upscale brand's newest property debuts in sought-after 'Silicon Hills' technology corridor in Austin, Texas

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to rapidly expand its sought-after, design-forward accommodations across the Lone Star state with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Austin Uptown Near the Domain. The five-story, 135-room hotel is the second of three planned Cambria properties to open in the Texas capital, joining the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport and the future Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown. The brand also boasts locations in the Texas cities of Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Plano, Richardson and Southlake.

Situated at 13205 Burnet Road, the new Cambria is ideally positioned in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin, providing guests with convenient access to the regional offices of Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Dell. The property is also near several local attractions, including the upscale Domain Shopping Mall, Rock Rose Entertainment District, Circuit of the Americas, and the University of Texas at Austin.

"Austin continually ranks as one of the nation's fastest growing cities, and for good reason. From 'Silicon Hills' to a world-class arts and music scene, there's no shortage of opportunity for modern travelers and professionals – or the Cambria brand – in the Texas capital," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "As Austin's skyline continues to evolve, we could not be prouder to make our mark on the city in Austin's second downtown with another fantastic property, uniquely designed to connect business and leisure travelers alike to the creative hallmarks and one-of-a-kind experiences the Lone Star state capital is celebrated for."

The Cambria Hotel Austin Uptown Near the Domain features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including a seasonal outdoor pool and sundeck.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the North Austin surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining at the Uptown Lounge, Kitchen & Cocktails, with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

More than 5,500 square feet of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the personalized, Your Extras welcome gift benefit for Choice Privileges members.

The newest Cambria was developed by MoPac Hotel Development, an award-winning Texas-based hotel builder and operator. There are currently 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of the end of the third quarter.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice Hotels recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice Hotels family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

