GATC Health to Speak at the Opioid Settlement Abatement Summit in Washington DC

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Tyrone Lam, COO of GATC Health, will present the company's fentanyl abatement drug candidates that were identified by GATC's AI-based drug discovery and development platform. The novel created by GATC are currently in preclinical drug evaluation studies. Guidelines allocated a portion of the Opioid Abatement Settlement funds for research and development, which includes GATC's opioid addiction abatement projects.

The allocation of opioid settlement funds to states has already begun, yet many states are lagging in their efforts to organize an adequate abatement plan or council to direct and oversee the distribution. The Opioid Settlement Abatement Summit – Model Guidance for States, Counties, Municipalities and Tribes will take place on Thursday January 26th, 2023 at Georgetown University and virtually, and focus on providing model abatement guidance for states, counties, municipalities and tribes to effectively plan for, implement and track opioid settlement funds. The goal of the event is to highlight effective programs, initiatives and tools that are easily adopted and should be considered in state abatement plans as funding begins to come in.

The day-long program will emphasize the importance of ensuring states, counties, municipalities and tribes fully comprehend the unique opportunity they have to ensure that the settlement funds they receive are appropriately used to abate the opioid and overdose crisis in their communities. The program moderator will be Dr. Stephen Loyd, NSUDSAP Advisory Panel member, Chief Medical Officer, Cedar Recovery and Chairman of the Tennessee Abatement Council, along with Dr. Rahul Gupta (ONDCP) and Regina LaBelle (O'Neill Institute) as our keynote speakers. The agenda will include a series of additional prominent speakers with expertise in priority areas related to opioid abatement efforts covering topics such as, the Recovery Ecosystem Index and Settlement Fund Tracking tools, the U.S. System of Care for Individuals in Recovery, Emergency Department and Hospital In-patient Services, and the Importance of MAT in the Correctional System. The event will include academic and independent affiliate partners such as: Georgetown University School of Medicine, East Tennessee State University (ETSU), Addiction Sciences Center; GATC Health; Volunteers of America, Mid-States; Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice; the Florida State Attorney's Office; and Legal Services Corporation, to name a few. Equally prominent will be highlighting the successes and challenges of ongoing opioid litigations and the policies that have evolved to help reduce the harms associated with drug addiction.

