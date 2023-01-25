InventHelp Inventor Develops a Fun New Card Game (RKH-340)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a different way to play cards that is more fun than traditional card games," said an inventor from Dinwiddie, Va., so I invented TAKERS."

The invention provides an entertaining new card game to play with family members and friends during leisure time, parties, and get-togethers at home. It encourages social interaction and friendly competition, as well as fair play and sportsmanship. The games rules are easy to understand, allowing individuals of all ages to play. The game is easily transported and can be stored in a space-saving and discreet manner when not in use. TAKERS is easy to play, fun and entertaining as well as exciting, and challenging.

