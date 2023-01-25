InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Automotive Entertainment System (SDB-1681)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for passengers in separate cars to share a musical experience," said an inventor from Oceanside, CA, "so I invented this. My design would allow for an interactive and fun way to travel together."

This concept is designed to allow passengers across multiple cars to listen to the same music. In doing so, it would make travelling together a much more enjoyable experience. The level of customization that could be featured by the device would enable motorists to enjoy a highly interactive musical experience. In addition, the device would be easy to use and intuitive, making it fit for all ages.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1681, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

