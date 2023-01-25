JELD-WEN to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. ET that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com, or by dialing 888-330-2446 from the United States or +1-240-789-2732 internationally and using the conference ID 1285715.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar® and Breezway® in Australia.

