Tattooed Chef Enters the Refrigerated Aisle with Launch of Oat Butter Bars

These Nutritious Bars Combine Plant-Based Pea Protein with the Power of Vitamin D and Adaptogens, Including Ashwagandha, Holy Basil and Reishi

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tattooed Chef , the fastest-growing frozen plant-based food company offering a wide variety of meals, bowls and snacks, is expanding its portfolio and marking its debut into the refrigerated section with the launch of delicious, functional Oat Butter Bars. These snack innovations combine the grab-and-go convenience of bars with the emerging trend of functional nutrition. In each bar, powered by oat butter, Tattooed Chef delivers powerful adaptogens - including ashwagandha, holy basil, reishi and Vitamin D3 - to promote vitality, stabilize one's mood, and improve performance and focus.

Tattooed Chef is expanding its portfolio and marking its debut into the refrigerated section with the launch of delicious, functional Oat Butter Bars. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to finally introduce our Oat Butter Bars as our first step out of the freezer aisle," said Sarah Galletti, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Tattooed Chef. "Mental health is an extremely important part of my life and throughout the last few years, I leaned into holistic remedies like adaptogens. After seeing and feeling the benefits of them myself, I was inspired to create a line of plant-based bars to help consumers easily incorporate functional foods into their routines in a product that tastes fantastic."

Each Non-GMO Project Verified Oat Butter Bar contains 12-14 grams of plant-based pea protein, no added sugars, no soy, and no gluten. They are available in four craveable flavors:

Chocolate Chip: This chocolate chip bar of deliciousness is everything and it has everything, too. An easy choice when you're craving a cookie but want something functional.

Brownie: Feed your mind and your chocolate fix with this plant-based brownie bar that you can toss in your bag and take anywhere you go.

Peanut: Move over peanut butter! This bar is nutty, butter and packed with peanuts and oat butter (a first for bars).

Graham: These bars taste like the cinnamon graham crackers you loved from childhood, but they fuel your brain and your body.

Tattooed Chef's Oat Butter Bars are available now with an SRP of $2.99-$3.49 at select retailers, including Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Nugget Markets and Central Market, with more retailers rolling out later this year.

To learn more about Tattooed Chef, please visit www.tattooedchef.com .

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is the fastest-growing frozen plant-based food company, which offers a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature frozen products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizzas, wood-fired plant-based pizzas, handheld burritos, quesadillas and Mexican entrees, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States. The company was founded by the original tattooed chef, Sarah Galletti, who merged her Italian roots with the rich vibrancy of LA culture to inspire her plant-based meals. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products that are approachable, great tasting and chef-created. Each meal, bowl and side dish are either vegetarian or vegan, and many are also gluten-free, grain-free or soy-free. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com .You can also follow Tattooed Chef on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter and LinkedIn , and Taste the Jams on Spotify .

Contact: Power Digital Marketing, tattooedchef@powerdigital.com

Tattooed Chef is the fastest-growing frozen plant-based food company, which offers a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tattooed Chef