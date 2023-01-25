Webarrassment: 48% of businesses are embarrassed by their website despite spending an average of $453,126 on marketing technology

● Business leaders estimate that poor website user experience costs $72,000 in lost sales per year

● Website error fixing and maintenance wastes an average of 4 hours per week - with 8% of businesses spending more than 10 hours per week

● 90% say they receive a good ROI on their marketing technology spend, even though data proves this isn't true

LINZ, Austria , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced research which reveals companies are losing a considerable sum of money each year due to poor website experience despite spending a substantial amount on marketing technology.

500 business leaders at mid-sized e-commerce companies in the US and Europe were asked a range of questions about their company's website performance and associated costs. Surprisingly, 48% said their website had recently embarrassed them in front of a key stakeholder or customer, however, 87% said their website met all or most of their expectations.

Nearly every business (92%) thinks their website's poor user experience is costing them sales, with 30% estimating this sum exceeds $100,000 per year. Storyblok's recent survey of 6,000 consumers in the US and Europe echoed these findings, with 60% of consumers stating they abandon an average of 5 purchases a year due to poor user experience on websites.

Despite these findings, spending on marketing technology and satisfaction with the results remains very high - businesses invested, on average, nearly half a million over the past five years, with 14% spending more than one million. Only 6% of businesses think they receive a poor ROI on their marketing technology spend.

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "At first, these results look completely contradictory. On one hand, businesses believe their websites are costly embarrassments, on the other hand, they are seemingly satisfied with their performance. The answer is that expectations are too low.

"Many businesses believe that marketing technology is inherently very expensive and is difficult and time-consuming to get right. This is no longer the case. A modern wave of API-first, best-of-breed technology is currently disrupting the industry, making the martech stack not only more cost-effective, but also more user-friendly for the teams working with it - developers and marketers. Business leaders no longer have to accept 'webarrassment' as the standard."

Storyblok's research also revealed that in addition to lost sales, companies are spending a significant amount of time on maintenance and fixing errors on their websites. Each week, on average, 4 hours is lost to these tasks.

Storyblok conducted the survey of 500 business leaders and executives with OnePoll. The survey ran between November 24th to December 4th, 2022.

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok enhances audience experiences with best-in-breed performance, security, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization. Enable content teams to create and manage content intuitively and independently with drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows, and a world-class digital asset manager. Empower developers to build anything, integrate with everything, and publish everywhere with Storyblok's headless CMS architecture.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Oatly use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Oatly use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

