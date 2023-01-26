CheckSammy Launches Carbon Offset Marketplace Alongside its Bulk Waste and Sustainability Services

Waste and sustainability leader CheckSammy's Carbon Offset Marketplace brings a simple and transparent carbon credit purchase experience to businesses focused on ESG metrics.

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckSammy , the world's largest bulk/junk recycler and sustainability operator, is broadening its sustainability offerings with the CheckSammy Carbon Offset Marketplace. Increasing global regulations point to the need for companies to more clearly disclose their investment in sustainability efforts. The CheckSammy Carbon Offset Marketplace is an opportunity for organizations of all sizes to address their CO2 emissions through a viable solution that drives impact. As brands are working on their long-term decarbonization initiatives, they can now purchase carbon credits online to accelerate their positive climate impact.

CheckSammy, the world's largest bulk/junk waste and sustainability services operator, is launching the Carbon Offset Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

"CheckSammy is synonymous with fiscally and environmentally responsible decision-making for clients of all sizes and industries. Customers turn to us for highly customized solutions to divert materials and bulk waste from landfills and for our detailed reports on the outcomes. Still, there's a growing need to efficiently improve ESG performance," said Sam Scoten, Co-Founder and CEO of CheckSammy. "Coupled with our diversion and sustainability initiatives, the Carbon Offset Marketplace creates trusted options for accelerating sustainability goals."

The Carbon Offset Marketplace launches in partnership with South Pole , a global provider of climate financing and developer of verified emission-reduction projects. CheckSammy's Marketplace supports global carbon reduction across biodiversity and nature-based solutions like wind and waste-to-energy projects. This drives measurable emission reductions and results in critical socio-economic co-benefits, as outlined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The global voluntary carbon credit market, estimated to grow to $50B by 2030 , is challenging to navigate, leaving many companies unsure and in need of guidance. CheckSammy's Carbon Offset Marketplace helps companies efficiently implement short and long-term carbon offset strategies.

CheckSammy is the most practical and effective solution for companies taking their first step toward sustainable practices and those looking to go to the next level. Since its inception, CheckSammy has diverted over 60 million pounds of waste from landfills with innovative solutions like converting tainted food into usable energy and old mannequins into pool liners.

"Whether your goal is to achieve net zero carbon commitments, build a carbon credit portfolio or take your first tangible step in a sustainable direction, CheckSammy is a single-source solution to help organizations in any industry achieve measurable outcomes. We look forward to developing programs with our clients that enable them to address their climate impact with solutions that have immediate positive results," added Scoten.

CheckSammy is a sponsor of the 2023 North American Sustainability and Responsibility Summit, being held January 30-Feb 1 in Austin, TX where participants will discuss sustainability innovations and advances.

Learn more about CheckSammy's suite of bulk/junk recycling and sustainability solutions at CheckSammy.com and follow along on social media.

About CheckSammy

CheckSammy offers same-day waste removal, recycling and sustainability services throughout North America. Leveraging data-centric proprietary technology, customized solutions and its nationwide network of independent haulers and reverse recycling carriers, CheckSammy tackles each customer's complex waste and recycling challenges in a fiscally and environmentally sustainable way. As a trusted partner to many of the world's leading brands, CheckSammy helps customers of all sizes navigate an unregulated waste system with technology to inform smarter, more transparent business decisions.

About South Pole

South Pole, a social enterprise recognized by the World Economic Forum's Schwab Foundation, is today the world's leading climate solutions provider and carbon project developer. Since its creation in 2006, it has developed nearly 1,000 projects in over 50 countries to reduce nearly 200 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and provide social benefits to communities that are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Projects range from sustainable agriculture, forest conservation, waste management, to energy efficiency and decentralized renewable energy. South Pole also advises thousands of leading companies on their sustainability journeys to achieve net-zero emissions. With its global Climate Solutions platform, South Pole develops and implements comprehensive strategies that turn climate action into long-term business opportunities for companies, governments and organizations around the world.

South Pole is committed to becoming a B Corp globally across all of its local entities, building on its existing B Corp certification in Australia, the U.S, and Germany.

For more information, visit www.southpole.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CheckSammy