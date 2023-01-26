Stagwell (STGW) Adds CJ Worx, Thailand's Most Awarded Independent Advertising Agency, to Global Affiliate Network

NEW YORK and BANGKOK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced the addition of CJ Worx, Thailand's most-awarded independent advertising agency, to its Global Affiliate Network, as it builds on investments made in Asia-Pacific in 2022.

CJ Worx will bring its tested expertise in creative content and digital transformation to the table, strengthening Stagwell's ability to serve clients in Asia-Pacific with top-notch digital creativity. With its substantial presence in Thailand and Southeast Asia, CJ Worx will provide valuable insights and support to Stagwell as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the region.

"When we saw the outstanding work Jinn and the CJ Worx team were producing and the capabilities they had, we knew we had to bring them into the Stagwell family," said Randy Duax, managing director, Asia-Pacific for Stagwell. "CJ Worx is a highly respected and accomplished agency with the same born-to-be-digital roots as Stagwell. They're a jewel in the region. We believe their expertise and experience will be valuable to our Global Affiliate Network."

CJ Worx includes an umbrella of eight companies delivering integrated technology, creative, media, and strategy services to brands such as Netflix and Boliden. The agency was the recipient of Thailand's first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix – the highest recognition in marketing – for the world-famous project, "The unusual football field," for real estate developer AP THAILAND. More recently, CJ Worx was named the #6th hottest creative agency in Asia by Campaign.

CJ Worx will benefit from Stagwell's 4,000+ global client relationships and agency presence worldwide, and the technology tools within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS and DaaS technology for marketers.

"CJ Worx and Stagwell is a natural partnership. We define ourselves as the 'Today agency' where digital is no longer new but just the way of modern business. We never stop restructuring ourselves because the digital environment constantly changes," said Jinn Powprapai, chairman and co-founder, CJ Worx. "Thai creativity is some of the best in the world. We are confident that our collaboration with Stagwell will allow us to expand our reach here in Thailand and export this region's world-class approach to creativity to global markets. I want to show the world how unique creativity is in Thailand."

Stagwell has taken several steps in recent months to enhance its footprint across Asia-Pacific, including the formal opening of its regional headquarters in Singapore, a new office in Malaysia, and the addition of several of the region's leading creative and media shops as affiliate network partners.

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, enabling Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities into new regions. In less than two years, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America, extending Stagwell's operational global reach to 98 countries.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CJ Worx

CJ Worx is one of the largest and most awarded agencies in Thailand. We understand the importance of creativity and how it can help drive your business forward. It's what drives our entire organization, from storytelling to media to data and tech. It's who we are, and it's what we're driven to do for you.

