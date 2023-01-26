Strados Labs Forms Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim for its Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Pilot Study

Starting in early 2023 the biopharmaceutical company will use the Strados RESP™ Biosensor to remotely monitor cough and crackles in patients at home

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strados Labs today announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to remotely monitor patients using its FDA-cleared pulmonary wearable device in an upcoming idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) pilot study. In Boehringer Ingelheim's pilot study, the Strados RESP Biosensor will be used to monitor cough and crackles in IPF patients at home aiming to accelerate the development of much needed new therapies for people living with IPF.

Research has suggested that cough may be associated with worse outcomes in pulmonary fibrosis. Boehringer Ingelheim will assess how monitoring cough and crackles with the RESP Biosensor can be used to monitor the status of patients with this disease, with the aim of advancing clinical research and the development of next therapies to transform the lives of people with pulmonary fibrosis.

"Currently, disease progression in IPF is measured by a decline in forced vital capacity (FVC)," Says Strados Labs CEO & Cofounder Nick Delmonico. "We are thrilled to help Boehringer Ingelheim explore cough and crackles as an additional method to monitor disease while allowing patients to stay in the comfort of their homes."

The RESP Biosensor is a lightweight, non-invasive wearable device that is used in clinical trials to monitor cough frequency, severity, and type along with wheezing and other abnormal sounds. The device is also used for remote monitoring in healthcare to address the problem of patient readmissions associated with COPD, asthma, and other cardiopulmonary diseases.

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs , a medical technology company harnessing the power of machine learning, is the developer of the RESP Biosensor: an FDA-cleared and CE marked wearable device that allows for remote monitoring of lung sounds such as cough, wheeze, rhonchi, and rales as well as other vitals and functions. The technology provides clinicians with remote insight into a patient's worsening cardiopulmonary disease allowing for earlier intervention. The RESP biosensor is also used in clinical trials to support the development of new therapies. The company is based in Philadelphia and is privately owned.

Media Contact:

Gabe Steerman

Marketing Manager

gabe@stradoslabs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Strados Labs