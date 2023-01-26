Urology Care Foundation Announces 2023 Humanitarian Recognition Award

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Serigne Magueye Gueye, MD, FWACS, as the recipient of its 2023 Humanitarian Recognition Award. This award is bestowed upon an individual who exemplifies the spirit of philanthropy as evidenced by their humanitarian work.

Dr. Gueye has worked tirelessly on programs that improve urological care in some of the lowest-resourced parts of the world and holds an exemplary record of treatment and training in international programs.

He is Professor of Urology at Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar in Senegal and Chair of Urology and Andrology at Hôpital General de Grand Yoff in Dakar, Senegal. He also serves as director of Institut pour la Formation et la Recherche en Urologie et en Santé de la Famille, a non-profit organization dedicated to building capacity and developing research in Urology and Reproductive health throughout Africa.

Among his many honors, Dr. Gueye received the United Nations Medal for Peace for his service as a field surgeon for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda during the Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

Dr. Gueye contributes to the development and training of medical doctors, surgical nurses and other healthcare professionals through his work with many international programs, including the United Nations Population Fund, Engender Health and the Women and Health Alliance International, where he runs training workshops in many sub-Saharan African countries.

"We are honored to present Dr. Serigne Magueye Gueye with the 2023 Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Recognition Award," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Dr. Gueye's unyielding commitment to service is multiplied by the hundreds of care providers he has trained through his programs. His impact on the advancement of urologic care will be felt for generations as those he has helped train strive to help their communities live healthy, fulfilling lives. Dr. Gueye's commitment to service, care and training is a shining example of the Urology Care Foundation's global mission."

The Urology Care Foundation's Humanitarian Recognition Award aims to acknowledge, on an annual basis, an individual, or individuals, for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved communities and populations. Consideration is given to the nature and scope of contributions, frequency and duration of programs, positive changes or results to communities, facilities or programs, and contributions toward sustainability in impoverished areas either within or outside of the United States.

Dr. Gueye will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., in April 2023.

