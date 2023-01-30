BOOK TODAY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR THE BIG GAME

Carrier adds more nonstop flights for football fans to cheer on their favorite teams in Phoenix!

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is adding more flights and more ways for football fans to cheer on their favorite team in Phoenix during the big game next month.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Philadelphia to Phoenix : 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.

From Kansas City to Phoenix : 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Philadelphia to Phoenix : 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.

From Kansas City to Phoenix : 3 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 7 nonstop options.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Southwest will offer the following nonstop service:

From Philadelphia to Phoenix : 1 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.

Southwest also published additional flights to help fans travel back home after the championship trophy is awarded.

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Phoenix to Philadelphia : 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.

From Phoenix to Kansas City : 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Phoenix to Kansas City : 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.

From Phoenix to Philadelphia : 1 nonstop flight and 10 different itineraries.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule, are available for purchase at Southwest.com.

And, for football fans traveling while the action is being played out on the gridiron on Feb. 12, 2023, they can watch all the action onboard with live TV* on FOX by connecting to the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal. See the full list of channels available and free entertainment options at Southwest.com/WiFi.

*Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. May not be available for the full duration of flight.

