Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Development Officer

Mike Clem joins nation's largest laser hair removal provider.

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal announced that Mike Clem has been named Chief Development Officer. Clem joined the Milan Laser team in October 2022.

Mike Clem (PRNewswire)

Clem has over 20 years of extensive experience in site selection and lease negotiation covering the broadest spectrum of real estate and markets. He comes from FOCUS Brands, a leading developer of global, multi-channel food service brands including McAlister's Deli, Jamba Juice, Cinnabon, Carvel, and Schlotzky's. Clem brings his experience with development projects for malls, outlets, lifestyle, power centers, and small-town Walmart centers from metro New York and Miami to smaller markets.

"I could not be more honored and excited to join this team," Clem said. "Milan Laser has an impressive group of professionals who are innovative, creative, and intelligent. I'm excited to build on the momentum Milan Laser has created and bring its services to new locations faster."

At Milan Laser, Clem will oversee the planning and implementation of the company's growth, as it continues to expand its footprint across the country with over 250 locations in 28 states.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team at Milan Laser!" said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Milan Laser. "Milan Laser has experienced immense growth over the last year, so having Mike in this position will lead to invaluable contributions towards our expansion efforts."

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. With more than 250 locations in 28 states and 1,700+ employees nationally, Milan Laser is a premier employer. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

Press Contact:

Bettia Williamson

Sr. Brand Strategist

bettia.williamson@milanlaser.com

Phone: (914) 309-1808

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milan Laser