Addtronics Acquires Missouri Tooling & Automation

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today that it has acquired Missouri Tooling & Automation, LLC. ("MTA"). MTA is a leading custom robotic automation systems provider based in Lebanon, Missouri. MTA is the second addition to the Addtronics family of companies after the company acquired Dynamic Design Solutions ("DDS") in October 2022. Addtronics is backed by Kaho Partners, a thesis-driven private equity firm.

Since its founding in 2004, MTA has grown to become a trusted automation solutions provider to companies in the medical, consumer products, electronics, and general industrial industries. Bob Archer and Bryan Root, MTA's President and Vice President, will continue to lead MTA alongside the Addtronics leadership team.

Mr. Archer remarked, "We are very excited to partner with Addtronics. This is an important next step for MTA, as it provides our team with additional resources to deliver more value to our customers. We think this transaction will ultimately allow MTA to become a larger and stronger organization. MTA believes in Addtronics' mission to bring manufacturing back to the United States through automation, and we are thrilled to join their family of brands."

Jerry Osborn, President of Addtronics, added, "Addtronics is focused on diversifying across end markets, applications, and geographies. The acquisition of MTA helps us achieve all three. We are excited about the significant experience and expertise that the MTA team brings to Addtronics."

"MTA has developed a reputation over the past eighteen years for high-quality, fairly priced solutions delivered with excellent customer service. We are confident that this acquisition will help further our mission to strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions," stated Max Katzenstein, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho.

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of robotic automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values autonomy and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

About Addtronics:

Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners:

Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

