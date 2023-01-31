LITEBOXER VR EXPANDS TO EUROPE

One of The First VR Fitness Apps Launches in 16 European Countries

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer, the leader in trainer-led workouts in the metaverse, announced its international expansion today. This initiative will mark Liteboxer as one of the first VR fitness apps to expand internationally, providing a one of a kind workout experience to users world-wide. Available countries: Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Poland, and Austria.

Since launching in March 2022, the brand has become the go-to fitness app for hundreds of thousands of people around the globe. It's experienced massive traction and has 900K downloads thus far.

Liteboxer is like no other fitness app in the virtual market. It is designed to be fitness first: stimulating real-life workout classes, bringing real trainers into the comfort of your own home. Users experience high intensity workouts with real trainers, guiding and challenging you, from anywhere.

Key features:

Multiple Workout Modalities: Innovative technology positions users facing world-class trainers. Total Body classes incorporate interactive battle ropes, speed bags, and more. Mitt Drill classes mimic mitt training. Punch Tracks allow users to choreograph punches to the beat of popular music in sync with the lights.





Passthrough Mode: With Meta Quest's Passthrough technology, you can now blend both your physical and virtual environments for an unparalleled workout experience. This personalizes the workout even further and enables you to see the personal trainer present within the context of your own space.





Top Charting Music: With a library of over 150 top-charting songs, music is incorporated into each workout in a unique, interactive way.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative VR fitness experience to users in Europe," said Jeff Morin, CEO of Liteboxer. "We believe that our virtual trainers will revolutionize the way people workout, making it feel like they have a personal trainer in their own home. We are dedicated to expanding our reach and bringing this unique fitness experience to users across Europe."

For more information, visit liteboxer.com or download Liteboxer for free today on the Meta Quest 2 store.

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2022, Liteboxer combines advanced virtual reality technology, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high-intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity.

