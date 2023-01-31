MasterClass Announces Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch to Teach Building and Owning Your Personal Style

Renowned stylist to Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah and many others teaches how to establish a signature style and curate a capsule wardrobe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur Karla Welch will teach a class on building and owning your personal style. Welch will share her journey of becoming the world's most renowned fashion stylist, teaching members how to identify their own personal style, choose the pieces that best represent it and create a variety of looks that tell a story. The class is available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

"Karla's deep knowledge of fashion, attention to detail and renowned work ethic have made her one of Hollywood's most sought-after stylists," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, she uses over 20 years of experience to take members behind the scenes of her styling process, teaching them how to develop their personal style and curate a capsule wardrobe on any budget."

In her class, Welch will take members into her styling process and career, teaching them how to break into the industry, work with new clients, create iconic looks and use their experience to launch meaningful businesses. To help members discover their own style and build a wardrobe with essential pieces, she will encourage them to do visual research, take risks and get thrifty. Through her own wardrobe staples, she'll help members curate a capsule wardrobe of their own and understand how a few strong, organized pieces can make having amazing style far less daunting. Having collaborated with A-list clients like Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross for years, Welch will take members through a case study of how she creates iconic looks, including Ross' iconic pink Valentino statement dress for the 70th annual Emmy Awards, and how she works with Bieber on an album cycle. She also shares a deep dive into one of her staple looks—Le Smoking Suit. For those wanting to break into a career in the styling industry, Welch will share practical tips like the importance of becoming an assistant to an established stylist and building a strong work ethic to gain respect in the field. Welch will also detail how she used styling to build purpose-driven businesses and give back through x karla, the Wishi app, and the Period Company. Members will walk away with the tools needed to discover their signature look and curate pieces they can wear every day.

"Style can be the ultimate expression of who you are. It's a reflection of the choices you make, the person you are or the person you want to be," Welch said. "In this class, I will teach members how to find inspiration, create a capsule wardrobe and find purpose in their work to help them build confidence and express themselves through fashion."

Welch is a multifaceted fashion entrepreneur and one of Hollywood's top stylists. In addition to long-standing clients like Bieber and Ross, Welch has worked with actor Sarah Paulson, musician Lorde, and many others. She has also established herself as a force in the fashion industry as a designer and a creative director through capsule collections with renowned fashion brands (Levi's), her personal line (x karla) and stylist app (Wishi). Welch is passionate about social justice and launched the Period Company. in 2020 to provide affordable and environmentally friendly undergarments to support menstrual equity.

