Restaurants are Dealing with a National Egg Shortage and Steep Price Increase. Here's How Some are Fighting Back

To combat a nationwide shortage and increased costs, some restaurants are turning to plant-based eggs like Zero Egg to keep their customers happy

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide consumers and restaurants alike are having difficulty finding eggs, and when they can they're facing insane prices. According to the USDA, the price of eggs has more than tripled in the last year. This is due to fewer birds producing eggs right now in part due to a severe bird flu epidemic. About 57 million fewer birds to be exact, worse than the last outbreak in 2015. The cause for the outbreak is due to large scale farming operations, a consolidated food supply, and lack of concern for animal welfare.

To fight back against the shortage and rising costs restaurants are turning to a better-for-all solution: plant-based eggs like Zero Egg.

"We're hearing time and again from customers that this HPAI outbreak is impacting their decision to expand menu options to include plant-based eggs," said Graeham Henderson, Zero Egg's Director of Sales. "Restaurants around the country were just starting to make a comeback from the slowdowns and labor shortages caused by COVID, and now they're facing this. But Zero Egg helps flip this pain-point into an intelligent, forward-thinking way to solve the problem. And their customers are happy to enjoy Zero Egg because it has the taste and texture that they love, without them or the restaurant having to pay more. In fact, the operators in some cases are paying less!"

The shortage and increased pricing have led to a spike in sales for Zero Egg's foodservice business, poaching restaurants and their goers willing to give plant-based eggs a try.

"We're going to keep seeing bird flu outbreaks. This is our new normal until we prioritize the health of animals, the health of our planet, and our own health. We're seeing that the cost of cheaply produced food isn't so cheap after all," said Liron Nimrodi, Zero Egg's CEO and Co Founder. "At Zero Egg, we're committed to transforming the food system and offering a product that doesn't cause more problems than it solves. We removed the animal, our dear friend the hen, so that we can make tasty and versatile eggs from plants."

Zero Egg is made with a proprietary blend of plant proteins and has the same taste, texture, and versatility of an ordinary egg. It's 100% plant-based, preservative free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it suitable for nearly all dietary needs. Zero Egg offers foodservice businesses a pre-cooked patty, frozen liquid, and pre-cooked ready-to-use scramble.

