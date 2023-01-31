Taylor Morrison Offers Fertility Treatment and Surrogacy Benefits to Employees

Expanded family-forming benefits include in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy allowances

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With family so often associated with home, national homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is enhancing its suite of employee perks to include additional family-forming benefits.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

Team members enrolled in any of Taylor Morrison's medical plans are now eligible for up to $20,000 in fertility benefits covering a range of treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), fertility testing and restorative treatments. Taylor Morrison is also newly introducing financial support for surrogacy assistance. These fertility benefits are in addition to the company's established paid parental leave and adoption assistance.

"The journey to parenthood oftentimes isn't linear or without trials," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Palmer, mother of three and grandmother of five. "There is also a magnitude of diversity when it comes to the different ways families are built, including people struggling with infertility and those who become parents later in life, to single parents and LGBTQ+ couples."

One in eight couples struggle with fertility according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national survey of family growth.[1] The average cost of one IVF cycle ranges from $12,400 –$30,000 and surrogacy costs in the U.S. rank the highest in the world.[2]

One longtime Taylor Morrison team member with a 20-year tenure recounts her own experiences with fertility treatment five years ago, costing upwards of $65,000.

"Infertility can be a long, emotional and costly journey," shared the Texas-based team member. "After several difficult years trying to conceive, my daughter was born with the help of IVF. I know firsthand what a blessing these fertility benefits will be for those struggling to start a family, and I am overjoyed to work for an employer who cares."

As a growing workforce of Gen Z and millennials increase demographically, many report a desire to join an organization that aligns with their core values while also offering competitive employee perks.[3] Fertility benefits like those offered by Taylor Morrison are beginning to be seen as a necessity among nearly half of workers (45 percent) according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll.[4] Yet in 2022, 39 percent of employers with more than 500 employees still do not provide any kind of fertility benefit.[5]

"To alleviate some of the associated stress and financial burden that comes with building a family through avenues like IVF, surrogacy or adoption is one of the most meaningful ways we can take care of and support our team members," added Palmer.

