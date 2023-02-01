BELNICK ANNOUNCES CORPORATE RE-BRANDING

CANTON, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belnick, LLC, is excited to announce the company has changed its name to Ubique Group effective immediately.

Ubique Group's CEO, Joseph Rainone, commented, "The corporate name change reflects the evolution of our culture, organization and business over the past several years. The Ubique Group represents our team of talented and passionate associates who endeavor every day to create the future direction of our company."

The word "ubique" stems from "ubiquitous" and translates from Latin to "everywhere." Mary Harden, Vice President of Marketing explained that the name reflects the company's growing reach within the furniture and home goods marketplace while also embracing a name that is unique and easily distinguishable. After more than 20 years in the furniture and furnishings industry, Ubique Group has evolved to provide products and services well beyond its initial offering of office chairs. Ubique Group now houses over a dozen brands and its products are sold worldwide to both commercial and residential customers. Popular brands include the Flash Furniture® and Merrick Lane® brands which offer a catalog of stylish, high-quality items at affordable prices.

Joseph commented, "As Ubique Group looks to the future, innovation and customer-focus will continue to drive our business to deliver the products and brands that exceed the expectations of our customers."

The Ubique Group also unveiled a new logo featuring a clean, modern approach to signify evolution, forward thinking and optimism.

About Ubique Group:

Ubique Group is a category-leading, customer-focused merchandiser of furniture and décor for home, office, classroom, event and commercial spaces worldwide. Backed by over 20 years of world-class sales and service, Ubique Group delivers a broad assortment of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. The company offers more than 4,000 unique, highly rated commercial and residential products with unparalleled marketplace distribution. Ubique Group is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. www.TheUbiqueGroup.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners:

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 210 transactions, representing more than $25 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

