M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Results:

Homes delivered increased 3% to 2,384, an all-time quarterly record

Revenue increased 16% to an all-time quarterly record of $1.2 billion

Pre-tax income increased 16% to $164.2 million , a fourth quarter record

Net income increased 15% to $130.4 million ( $4.65 per diluted share) compared to $113.4 million ( $3.83 per diluted share) in 2021

Results include $18.4 million of impairments ( $13.9 million after tax or $0.50 per diluted share)

New contracts were 985 compared to 1,744 in 2021's fourth quarter, a 44% decrease

Backlog sales value of $1.7 billion versus $2.4 billion last year

2022 Full Year Results:

Homes delivered of 8,366 compared to 8,638 in 2021, a 3% decrease

Record revenue of $4.1 billion , an increase of 10% over last year

Record pre-tax income of $635.2 million , a 25% increase compared to $509.1 million in 2021

Net income increased 24% to a record $490.7 million ( $17.24 per diluted share) compared to $396.9 million in 2021 ( $13.28 per diluted share)

New contracts were 6,668 compared to 2021's 9,084, a 27% decrease

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.1 billion , a 28% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $75

Return on equity of 27%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 25% compared to 30% at December 31, 2021

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported record net income of $130.4 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $113.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.9 million of after-tax charges ($0.50 per diluted share) for impairments of land-related assets and deposit write-offs. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $490.7 million, or $17.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $396.9 million, or $13.28 per diluted share in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.9 million of after-tax charges ($0.50 per diluted share) for impairments of land-related assets and deposit write-offs. Net income in 2021 included a $7.0 million after-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt ($0.23 per diluted share).

Homes delivered in 2022's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,384, increasing 3% compared to 2,316 deliveries in 2021's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 3% to 8,366 from 2021's deliveries of 8,638. New contracts for 2022's fourth quarter decreased 44% to 985 from 1,744 new contracts in 2021's fourth quarter. For 2022, new contracts were 6,668, declining 27% from 2021's 9,084 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 35% at December 31, 2022 to 3,137 units, with a sales value of $1.7 billion, a 28% decrease from last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 11% to $541,000. At December 31, 2021, the sales value of the 4,835 homes in backlog was $2.4 billion, with an average sales price of $490,000. M/I Homes had 196 active communities at December 31, 2022 compared to 175 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 30% in 2022's fourth quarter and 10% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter and full year financial results, highlighted by record revenue, income, and very strong returns. We increased our revenue by 10% to a record $4.1 billion, increased pre-tax income by 25% to $635 million, and improved our operating margin by 160 basis points to 15.4%. Our gross margins, exclusive of 2022 impairments, improved by 140 basis points over last year to 25.7%, our overhead expense ratio improved by 60 basis points to 9.8%, and our return on equity continued to be strong at 27%. These results drove record diluted earnings per share of $17.24, a 30% increase over 2021 and produced year-end book value of $75 per share."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity reaching $2.1 billion, cash of $312 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital of 25%. The rapid rise in interest rates over the past 9 months has materially impacted demand. On the other hand, favorable homebuyer demographics and a prolonged undersupply of available homes give us confidence in the housing market's long-term outlook. Though current conditions remain challenging, we feel very good about our position given the strength of our balance sheet, our low debt levels, our diverse product offerings and our well-located communities."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 New contracts 985

1,744

6,668

9,084 Average community count 187

176

179

183 Cancellation rate 30 %

10 %

14 %

8 % Backlog units 3,137

4,835

3,137

4,835 Backlog sales value $ 1,698,169

$ 2,366,873

$ 1,698,169

$ 2,366,873 Homes delivered 2,384

2,316

8,366

8,638 Average home closing price $ 492

$ 443

$ 479

$ 420















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,172,515

$ 1,026,082

$ 4,010,427

$ 3,630,469 Land revenue 21,874

2,721

34,771

13,390 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,194,389

$ 1,028,803

$ 4,045,198

$ 3,643,859















Financial services revenue 22,611

22,949

86,195

102,028















Total revenue $ 1,217,000

$ 1,051,752

$ 4,131,393

$ 3,745,887















Cost of sales - operations 924,117

808,150

3,069,199

2,836,972 Cost of sales - impairment 18,352

—

18,352

— Gross margin $ 274,531

$ 243,602

$ 1,043,842

$ 908,915 General and administrative expense 52,565

48,306

214,811

192,009 Selling expense 57,580

55,231

191,580

198,610 Operating income $ 164,386

$ 140,065

$ 637,451

$ 518,296 Other loss (income) 11

(1,901)

(6)

(2,046) Interest expense 185

602

2,250

2,156 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

9,072 Income before income taxes $ 164,190

$ 141,364

$ 635,207

$ 509,114 Provision for income taxes 33,795

27,981

144,545

112,246 Net income $ 130,395

$ 113,383

$ 490,662

$ 396,868















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.75

$ 3.93

$ 17.60

$ 13.64 Diluted $ 4.65

$ 3.83

$ 17.24

$ 13.28















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,435

28,833

27,876

29,092 Diluted 28,017

29,612

28,463

29,880

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 311,542

$ 236,368 Mortgage loans held for sale 242,539

275,655 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,294,779

1,125,738 Land held for sale 3,331

4,312 Homes under construction 1,366,804

1,187,341 Other inventory 163,688

135,043 Total Inventory $ 2,828,602

$ 2,452,434







Property and equipment - net 37,446

37,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,416

50,950 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Investments in joint venture arrangements 51,554

57,121 Deferred income tax asset 18,019

10,251 Other assets 148,405

103,026 Total Assets $ 3,714,923

$ 3,239,853







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net 396,105

395,331 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,361

295,937 Notes payable - other —

4,549 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 692,466

$ 695,817







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 245,741

266,160 Total Debt $ 938,207

$ 961,977







Accounts payable 228,597

244,505 Operating lease liabilities 61,310

51,497 Other liabilities 416,084

357,690 Total Liabilities $ 1,644,198

$ 1,615,669







Shareholders' Equity 2,070,725

1,624,184 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,714,923

$ 3,239,853







Book value per common share $ 75.46

$ 56.99 Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 25 %

30 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 198,220 $ 17,518 $ 184,071 $ (16,823) Cash used in investing activities $ (8,282) $ (19,799) $ (27,380) $ (51,722) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 53,843 $ 17,492 $ (81,517) $ 44,103

















Land/lot purchases $ 51,480 $ 156,307 $ 341,084 $ 630,120 Land development spending $ 146,937 $ 140,640 $ 496,177 $ 421,824 Land sale revenue $ 21,874 $ 2,721 $ 34,771 $ 13,390 Land sale gross profit $ 8,827 $ 707 $ 11,735 $ 3,228

















Financial services pre-tax income $ 9,655 $ 10,775 $ 39,260 $ 58,379

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 130,395

$ 113,383

$ 490,662

$ 396,868 Add:













Provision for income taxes 33,795

27,981

144,545

112,246 Interest income (2,034)

(677)

(4,403)

(1,950) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,724

7,974

30,270

33,829 Depreciation and amortization 4,350

4,378

17,174

16,915 Non-cash charges 20,526

2,360

27,139

10,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,756

$ 155,399

$ 705,387

$ 568,345

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Income before income taxes $ 164,190

$ 141,364

$ 635,207

$ 509,114 Add: Impairment (2) 18,352

—

18,352

— Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3) —

—

—

9,072 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 182,542

$ 141,364

$ 653,559

$ 518,186















Net income $ 130,395

$ 113,383

$ 490,662

$ 396,868 Add: Impairment - net of tax (2) 13,948

—

13,948

— Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3) —

—

—

6,985 Adjusted net income $ 144,343

$ 113,383

$ 504,610

$ 403,853















Impairment - net of tax (2) $ 13,948

$ —

$ 13,948

$ — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 6,985















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,017

29,612

28,463

29,880















Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2) $ 0.50

$ —

$ 0.50

$ — Diluted earnings per share related to loss on early extinguishment of debt (3) —

—

—

0.23















Add: Diluted earnings per share 4.65

3.83

17.24

13.28















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.15

$ 3.83

$ 17.74

$ 13.51





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.



(3) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of our 2025 Senior Notes during the third quarter of 2021, consisting of a $7.1 million prepayment premium due to early redemption and $2.0 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 369

705

(48) %



2,747

3,667

(25) % Southern 616

1,039

(41) %



3,921

5,417

(28) % Total 985

1,744

(44) %



6,668

9,084

(27) %





HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 971

954

2 %



3,581

3,592

— % Southern 1,413

1,362

4 %



4,785

5,046

(5) % Total 2,384

2,316

3 %



8,366

8,638

(3) %





BACKLOG

December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,056

$ 552

$ 523,000



1,890

$ 914

$ 484,000 Southern 2,081

$ 1,146

$ 551,000



2,945

$ 1,453

$ 493,000 Total 3,137

$ 1,698

$ 541,000



4,835

$ 2,367

$ 490,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 7,972

7,406

15,378



7,729

7,160

14,889 Southern 17,032

9,643

26,675



16,864

12,204

29,068 Total 25,004

17,049

42,053



24,593

19,364

43,957

