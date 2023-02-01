M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
2022 Fourth Quarter Results:
- Homes delivered increased 3% to 2,384, an all-time quarterly record
- Revenue increased 16% to an all-time quarterly record of $1.2 billion
- Pre-tax income increased 16% to $164.2 million, a fourth quarter record
- Net income increased 15% to $130.4 million ($4.65 per diluted share) compared to $113.4 million ($3.83 per diluted share) in 2021
- Results include $18.4 million of impairments ($13.9 million after tax or $0.50 per diluted share)
- New contracts were 985 compared to 1,744 in 2021's fourth quarter, a 44% decrease
- Backlog sales value of $1.7 billion versus $2.4 billion last year
2022 Full Year Results:
- Homes delivered of 8,366 compared to 8,638 in 2021, a 3% decrease
- Record revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 10% over last year
- Record pre-tax income of $635.2 million, a 25% increase compared to $509.1 million in 2021
- Net income increased 24% to a record $490.7 million ($17.24 per diluted share) compared to $396.9 million in 2021 ($13.28 per diluted share)
- New contracts were 6,668 compared to 2021's 9,084, a 27% decrease
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.1 billion, a 28% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $75
- Return on equity of 27%
- Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 25% compared to 30% at December 31, 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported record net income of $130.4 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $113.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.9 million of after-tax charges ($0.50 per diluted share) for impairments of land-related assets and deposit write-offs. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $490.7 million, or $17.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $396.9 million, or $13.28 per diluted share in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.9 million of after-tax charges ($0.50 per diluted share) for impairments of land-related assets and deposit write-offs. Net income in 2021 included a $7.0 million after-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt ($0.23 per diluted share).
Homes delivered in 2022's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,384, increasing 3% compared to 2,316 deliveries in 2021's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 3% to 8,366 from 2021's deliveries of 8,638. New contracts for 2022's fourth quarter decreased 44% to 985 from 1,744 new contracts in 2021's fourth quarter. For 2022, new contracts were 6,668, declining 27% from 2021's 9,084 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 35% at December 31, 2022 to 3,137 units, with a sales value of $1.7 billion, a 28% decrease from last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 11% to $541,000. At December 31, 2021, the sales value of the 4,835 homes in backlog was $2.4 billion, with an average sales price of $490,000. M/I Homes had 196 active communities at December 31, 2022 compared to 175 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 30% in 2022's fourth quarter and 10% for the prior year's fourth quarter.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter and full year financial results, highlighted by record revenue, income, and very strong returns. We increased our revenue by 10% to a record $4.1 billion, increased pre-tax income by 25% to $635 million, and improved our operating margin by 160 basis points to 15.4%. Our gross margins, exclusive of 2022 impairments, improved by 140 basis points over last year to 25.7%, our overhead expense ratio improved by 60 basis points to 9.8%, and our return on equity continued to be strong at 27%. These results drove record diluted earnings per share of $17.24, a 30% increase over 2021 and produced year-end book value of $75 per share."
Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity reaching $2.1 billion, cash of $312 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital of 25%. The rapid rise in interest rates over the past 9 months has materially impacted demand. On the other hand, favorable homebuyer demographics and a prolonged undersupply of available homes give us confidence in the housing market's long-term outlook. Though current conditions remain challenging, we feel very good about our position given the strength of our balance sheet, our low debt levels, our diverse product offerings and our well-located communities."
The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through February 2024.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
New contracts
985
1,744
6,668
9,084
Average community count
187
176
179
183
Cancellation rate
30 %
10 %
14 %
8 %
Backlog units
3,137
4,835
3,137
4,835
Backlog sales value
$ 1,698,169
$ 2,366,873
$ 1,698,169
$ 2,366,873
Homes delivered
2,384
2,316
8,366
8,638
Average home closing price
$ 492
$ 443
$ 479
$ 420
Homebuilding revenue:
Housing revenue
$ 1,172,515
$ 1,026,082
$ 4,010,427
$ 3,630,469
Land revenue
21,874
2,721
34,771
13,390
Total homebuilding revenue
$ 1,194,389
$ 1,028,803
$ 4,045,198
$ 3,643,859
Financial services revenue
22,611
22,949
86,195
102,028
Total revenue
$ 1,217,000
$ 1,051,752
$ 4,131,393
$ 3,745,887
Cost of sales - operations
924,117
808,150
3,069,199
2,836,972
Cost of sales - impairment
18,352
—
18,352
—
Gross margin
$ 274,531
$ 243,602
$ 1,043,842
$ 908,915
General and administrative expense
52,565
48,306
214,811
192,009
Selling expense
57,580
55,231
191,580
198,610
Operating income
$ 164,386
$ 140,065
$ 637,451
$ 518,296
Other loss (income)
11
(1,901)
(6)
(2,046)
Interest expense
185
602
2,250
2,156
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
9,072
Income before income taxes
$ 164,190
$ 141,364
$ 635,207
$ 509,114
Provision for income taxes
33,795
27,981
144,545
112,246
Net income
$ 130,395
$ 113,383
$ 490,662
$ 396,868
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.75
$ 3.93
$ 17.60
$ 13.64
Diluted
$ 4.65
$ 3.83
$ 17.24
$ 13.28
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
27,435
28,833
27,876
29,092
Diluted
28,017
29,612
28,463
29,880
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets:
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 311,542
$ 236,368
Mortgage loans held for sale
242,539
275,655
Inventory:
Lots, land and land development
1,294,779
1,125,738
Land held for sale
3,331
4,312
Homes under construction
1,366,804
1,187,341
Other inventory
163,688
135,043
Total Inventory
$ 2,828,602
$ 2,452,434
Property and equipment - net
37,446
37,648
Operating lease right-of-use assets
60,416
50,950
Goodwill
16,400
16,400
Investments in joint venture arrangements
51,554
57,121
Deferred income tax asset
18,019
10,251
Other assets
148,405
103,026
Total Assets
$ 3,714,923
$ 3,239,853
Liabilities:
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
Senior notes due 2028 - net
396,105
395,331
Senior notes due 2030 - net
296,361
295,937
Notes payable - other
—
4,549
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
$ 692,466
$ 695,817
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
245,741
266,160
Total Debt
$ 938,207
$ 961,977
Accounts payable
228,597
244,505
Operating lease liabilities
61,310
51,497
Other liabilities
416,084
357,690
Total Liabilities
$ 1,644,198
$ 1,615,669
Shareholders' Equity
2,070,725
1,624,184
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,714,923
$ 3,239,853
Book value per common share
$ 75.46
$ 56.99
Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)
25 %
30 %
(1)
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
198,220
$
17,518
$
184,071
$
(16,823)
Cash used in investing activities
$
(8,282)
$
(19,799)
$
(27,380)
$
(51,722)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
53,843
$
17,492
$
(81,517)
$
44,103
Land/lot purchases
$
51,480
$
156,307
$
341,084
$
630,120
Land development spending
$
146,937
$
140,640
$
496,177
$
421,824
Land sale revenue
$
21,874
$
2,721
$
34,771
$
13,390
Land sale gross profit
$
8,827
$
707
$
11,735
$
3,228
Financial services pre-tax income
$
9,655
$
10,775
$
39,260
$
58,379
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 130,395
$ 113,383
$ 490,662
$ 396,868
Add:
Provision for income taxes
33,795
27,981
144,545
112,246
Interest income
(2,034)
(677)
(4,403)
(1,950)
Interest amortized to cost of sales
8,724
7,974
30,270
33,829
Depreciation and amortization
4,350
4,378
17,174
16,915
Non-cash charges
20,526
2,360
27,139
10,437
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 195,756
$ 155,399
$ 705,387
$ 568,345
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income before income taxes
$ 164,190
$ 141,364
$ 635,207
$ 509,114
Add: Impairment (2)
18,352
—
18,352
—
Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)
—
—
—
9,072
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 182,542
$ 141,364
$ 653,559
$ 518,186
Net income
$ 130,395
$ 113,383
$ 490,662
$ 396,868
Add: Impairment - net of tax (2)
13,948
—
13,948
—
Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)
—
—
—
6,985
Adjusted net income
$ 144,343
$ 113,383
$ 504,610
$ 403,853
Impairment - net of tax (2)
$ 13,948
$ —
$ 13,948
$ —
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 6,985
Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
28,017
29,612
28,463
29,880
Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2)
$ 0.50
$ —
$ 0.50
$ —
Diluted earnings per share related to loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)
—
—
—
0.23
Add: Diluted earnings per share
4.65
3.83
17.24
13.28
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 5.15
$ 3.83
$ 17.74
$ 13.51
(1)
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
(2)
Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.
(3)
Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of our 2025 Senior Notes during the third quarter of 2021, consisting of a $7.1 million prepayment premium due to early redemption and $2.0 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
NEW CONTRACTS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
Region
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Northern
369
705
(48) %
2,747
3,667
(25) %
Southern
616
1,039
(41) %
3,921
5,417
(28) %
Total
985
1,744
(44) %
6,668
9,084
(27) %
HOMES DELIVERED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
Region
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Northern
971
954
2 %
3,581
3,592
— %
Southern
1,413
1,362
4 %
4,785
5,046
(5) %
Total
2,384
2,316
3 %
8,366
8,638
(3) %
BACKLOG
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Region
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Northern
1,056
$ 552
$ 523,000
1,890
$ 914
$ 484,000
Southern
2,081
$ 1,146
$ 551,000
2,945
$ 1,453
$ 493,000
Total
3,137
$ 1,698
$ 541,000
4,835
$ 2,367
$ 490,000
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Lots
Lots Under
Lots
Lots Under
Region
Owned
Contract
Total
Owned
Contract
Total
Northern
7,972
7,406
15,378
7,729
7,160
14,889
Southern
17,032
9,643
26,675
16,864
12,204
29,068
Total
25,004
17,049
42,053
24,593
19,364
43,957
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.