POWER RADIO NATION IS BRINGING YOU AN EXCLUSIVE TAYLOR SWIFT FAN EXPERIENCE!

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Power Radio Nation continues to break records with active daily listeners, we are excited to announce a unique fan experience for Taylor Swift fans!

Join Power Radio Nation as we host a Taylor Swift Tailgate Party, coming to a city near you! Taylor Swift fans that want to mingle with other fans prior to the concert will now have the perfect opportunity to listen to Taylor's music, take the perfect selfie with a group of friends, play games, be part of a live broadcast, enjoy drinks/food, and last but not least, have the opportunity to win 2 FREE tickets to the show!

Yes, you heard that correctly! Taylor Swift fans that were not able to purchase a ticket to the show for the upcoming Eras Tour will now have the opportunity to win 2 FREE tickets to the show simply by purchasing and attending the tailgate party. One lucky winner will walk away with these highly desired tickets to the sold-out show!

Entrance is only $15 for all of this fun and includes the opportunity to win 2 FREE concert tickets.

Sign up today for the Taylor Swift Tailgate Party on Eventbrite and select the city near you:

Saturday March 18, 2023

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Saturday April 15, 2023

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Saturday April 22, 2023

NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Saturday April 29, 2023

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Sunday May 7, 2023

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Friday May 12, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Sunday May 21, 2023

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Saturday May 27, 2023

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Sunday June 04, 2023

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Saturday June 10, 2023

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Friday June 16, 2023

Arcature Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Saturday June 17, 2023

Arcature Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Saturday July 15, 2023

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Sunday July 23, 2023

Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Wednesday August 09, 2023

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

With millions of listeners locally and around the world, more than 2 million listeners tune-in to Power Radio Nation every week. This station is currently streaming live on over 50 different platforms including iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Live365, and soon to be streaming commercial free on Pandora.

With so many upcoming projects, giveaways, new programming, celebrity interviews, and so much more, make sure to stay locked in and visit www.powerradionation.com for all of the latest news!

