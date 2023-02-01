RedSeal Announces New CEO, Gregory Enriquez, to Lead Next Phase of Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSeal (www.redseal.net), whose award-winning cyber management platform helps companies measurably reduce their cyber risk across all network and cloud environments, announced today the appointment of Gregory Enriquez as Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience leading information systems technology companies in executive management, Go-To-Market (GTM) leadership, solutions deployment and business development, Enriquez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

As CEO of RedSeal, Enriquez will lead RedSeal into its next phase of growth with on-premises and cloud network security for government agencies and enterprise companies. RedSeal's sophisticated technology gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks—across physical, cloud, and virtual networks—helping them know what they don't know, understand and remediate vulnerabilities, and establish and maintain compliance with internal and external requirements.

Enriquez is a proven leader with deep experience in cyber security, but also a wide range of core infrastructure technologies, including AI/ML application development, DevSec-Ops, Networking, Cloud and SaaS solutions. He comes with a successful track record of helping some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies enhance their security posture, leading the go-to-market efforts of the leadership team that scaled Mandiant to over $100M of ARR leading to their acquisition, and then later as Vice President, Worldwide Advanced Technology Group at FireEye after their acquisition of Mandiant. Other successful sales leadership roles include worldwide sales leadership positions at Lastline (Network Detection and Response, acquired by VMWare) as well as Symantec following 20+ years of leadership and sales positions with IBM.

Prior to becoming CEO at RedSeal, Enriquez was the CEO of startup Test.ai which delivered AI-powered software tools for software testing and dev ops, and prior to that, he was CEO of TrapX (acquired by Commvault) which was a leader in deception based cyber security defense. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

"I am excited to join RedSeal at an exciting time in the company's journey. They have excellent capabilities to help enterprises and governments manage the potentially unmanageable complexity of modern network and cloud environments, and with their increasingly advanced capabilities in cloud security, the opportunity to build a market leading franchise in cyber security management," said Enriquez. "I look forward to working with the talented team at RedSeal to drive growth and innovation in the industry."

"Greg is a strong, growth oriented leader with a superb record of building some truly impressive franchises in other cyber security companies. He is an excellent match for RedSeal at our current inflection point with the growth of our core business and the introduction of our cloud-native Stratus capability, and his customer success oriented model will build on the foundations laid by Bryan Barney" said J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at Symphony Technology Group. "To that extent, we do wish Bryan well at his new role as CPO of Everbridge, as we are a stronger company thanks to his efforts and thank him for is partnership with RedSeal."

About RedSeal

RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies see and secure their on-premises and cloud environment. With RedSeal, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what's on their networks, how it's all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal protects enterprises by validating that resources are securely configured and continuously monitors compliance to internal and external security mandates. The company is based in Menlo Park, Calif.

