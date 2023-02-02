1 NYT AUTHOR KAREN KINGSBURY'S A THOUSAND TOMORROWS SERIES PREMIERES FEBRUARY 24th

THE AFFIRM ORIGINALS PRODUCTION WILL STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFIRM Originals adaptation of Karen Kingsbury's best-selling inspirational romance novel, Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows , will premiere exclusively on Pure Flix February 24, 2023.

"It's absolutely amazing to see my novel, 'A Thousand Tomorrows,' come to life on the screen," said author Karen Kingsbury. "But what's more amazing is how God uses these stories to touch hearts and transform lives. He deserves all the glory for my writing and for my work reaching wider audiences by becoming shows or movies."

The six-episode series from AFFIRM Originals premieres the first two episodes on Friday, February 24, with new episodes following every Friday. The series is about Cody Gunnar, a nationally-renowned bull rider who is cocky, brash and a legend among his peers. On track to the top, Cody has rejected everything about his past – his famous father, hurting mother and every woman who ever came along. His heart only has room for his younger brother, Carl Joseph. That's when barrel racer Ali Daniels enters his life. Only God knows how many tomorrows they will have together. Can Cody and Ali make the most of their time in the dangerous and competitive rodeo world?

"I can really relate to my character Cody Gunnar," said actor Colin Ford. "I grew up a Christian, but didn't really practice my faith in my youth and that's changed a lot in the last few years. Cody experienced trials and tribulations in his childhood and was focused on surviving. It's not until he meets Ali that he learns faith is what can sustain him through love and loss."

The series stars Colin Ford (Daybreak, Upcoming THE HILL, CAPTAIN MARVEL), Rose Reid (SWEET, SWEET SUMMERTIME, A WELCOME HOME CHRISTMAS), Cole Sibus (Stumptown, SPARE ROOM), Anne Leighton (NCIS, GOD'S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS), Kate Easton (FAITH UNDER FIRE), KC Clyde (Yellowstone, YES DAY) and CK Bolado. The show was directed by Kohl Glass and Cassidy Lunnen.

"I really love this story of Cody and Ali," said actress Rose Reid. "It really encourages audiences to seek a higher power and something greater than themselves in difficult times. For my character Ali, even though she's going through something difficult, she has so much strength from her faith in God and she knows she's not alone in the struggle. And that's such a powerful example for anyone who watches this show."

The series features themes of trust, forgiveness, love, redemption and transformation. The novel, A Thousand Tomorrows, is the first in a series about bull rider Cody Gunnar. Karen Kingsbury, who has penned over 60 works of fiction and nonfiction and with some 25 million copies sold, co-wrote the scripts for the series with her son, Tyler Russell.

Kingsbury's agent Rick Christian, founder and CEO Emeritus of Alive Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows streams exclusively on Pure Flix starting February 24th. (PRNewswire)

