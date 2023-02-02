Sempra Recognized Among World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023 by Fortune Magazine, marking the 13th year the company is on this prestigious list. Fortune's annual list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes global businesses with strong corporate reputations.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the world's most reputable and respected companies," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "This type of recognition would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our 20,000 employees who are dedicated to delivering cleaner forms of energy to the communities we serve."

Sempra's inclusion on this distinguished measure of corporate performance demonstrates the company's reputation as a leader on the global stage. The company surpassed previous years' rankings on both the full list and within the Electric and Gas Utilities category. Notably, Sempra ranked first in Global Competitiveness among its Electric and Gas Utility peers.

This award builds on the growing track record of global recognition for Sempra's critical role in advancing energy infrastructure designed to deliver reliable, secure and increasingly cleaner energy to growing markets. Designation as a World's Most Admired company follows Sempra's inclusion as the No. 1 ESG Utility Leader by Investor's Business Daily, as well among the Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies, America's Most JUST Companies, Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Additionally, Sempra serves as a member of the World Economic Forum's Electricity and Oil and Gas communities and International Business Council, in support of the organization's commitment to improving the state of the world.

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global management consulting firm, to select companies for the annual World's Most Admired Companies list from a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and financial analysts. Fortune considered the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, for the list along with non-U.S. companies that have revenues of approximately $10 billion or more. Companies were invited to participate across 52 industry groupings and the overall corporate reputation score is an average of nine key attribute scores.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety, leadership and workforce development, and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

