Stagwell (STGW), Sloane & Company Hire Former Virgin Group Communications Veteran Nick Fox to Lead Risk and Reputation Unit

– Former CCO of the Virgin Group brings decades of communications experience and expertise to lead Stagwell's Risk & Reputation practice; joins Sloane as Senior Managing Director –

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, and Sloane & Company ("Sloane"), a Stagwell company and an industry leader at the forefront of corporate and financial communications, have appointed Nick Fox as Stagwell's new head of the company's recently launched Risk and Reputation Unit . In his combined role at both companies, Fox will serve as senior managing director for Sloane.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fox will advise clients on complex issues, from geopolitical tensions to financial pressure to political polarization.

Fox assumes his new role after a 14-year tenure at The Virgin Group, where he served as the company's director of external relations, and, later, chief communications officer—overseeing the growth and protection of Virgin's brand around the world. In addition to advising CEOs across Virgin's partnerships in mobile, travel, health, space, and other sectors, Fox also managed the rollout of Virgin Galactic's initial public offering in 2019 and that of Virgin Orbit in 2021. Following his departure from Virgin in December 2021, Fox has continued to provide strategic communications counsel for a range of clientele, with a primary focus on brand building, risk management and corporate reputation.

"Nick is an incredible addition to the Stagwell team," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "He brings a wealth of global communications knowledge – working at the senior-most levels of international business. Our Risk and Reputation business unit has already curated an impressive slate of experts to tackle the most sensitive issues facing business leaders today. I am confident that with Nick at the helm, this practice will continue to drive immense value and top-notch guidance for our clients and their stakeholders."

As head of the Risk and Reputation Unit, Nick will advise clients on how to manage some of the most complex business issues facing companies now, from increasing geopolitical tensions to financial system pressure to political and social polarization.

"Fox's extensive communications background in both the U.K. and European markets poises both Stagwell and Sloane to broaden their international reach to attract new business—while also bringing a fresh perspective to existing client work," added Sloane & Company CEOs Darren Brandt and Whit Clay. "As more companies seek trusted communications partners that will get into the weeds with them and help them navigate the travails of the U.S. market—or perhaps gain access to it for the first time—we are confident that Nick's unique skillset will position us for impressive growth and client success, both now and in the long-run."

"The expert roundtable that Stagwell and Sloane are building represents a deep knowledge base that you don't find in a traditional communications firm," said Nick Fox. "The opportunity to engage with and draw from the corporate, financial, and political arenas will provide an extremely valuable service for global leaders and companies facing increasingly complex challenges today. I am looking forward to working with such an entrepreneurially minded group."

Fox began his new position in February, splitting his time between New York City and Washington, D.C.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Sloane & Company

Founded in 1998, Sloane & Company is an industry-leading strategic communications firm providing seasoned expertise across corporate communications; media relations; investor relations; crisis communications, activism defense & special situations; and public & regulatory affairs. The firm's leadership is actively involved in all aspects of client work—leveraging a deep understanding of the media, capital markets, and global political and social issues to build, enhance and execute full-service communications strategies for its clients. The company was recognized by The Holmes Report as the 2015 U.S. and Global Corporate Agency of the Year and as Crisis Agency of the Year in both 2012 and 2010.

Sloane is an independent subsidiary of SKDK, the nation's leading public affairs firm, and resides within the Stagwell global network of agencies. For more information about Sloane & Company, visit https://sloanepr.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

For Sloane:

Quincy Mix

Sloane & Company

qmix@sloanepr.com

(212) 446-1868

For Stagwell:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.