MagnaFlow to Auction Equipment at Lavonia, Georgia Exhaust Manufacturing Facility

LAVONIA, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaFlow has announced that it will be auctioning the contents of its Lavonia, Georgia Exhaust Manufacturing Facility. The auction will be conducted by Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, a well-respected auction company with extensive experience in conducting successful industrial auctions.

The auction is part of MagnaFlow's plan to consolidate its manufacturing and logistics operations to its headquarters facility in Oceanside, California. The Lavonia, Georgia Exhaust Manufacturing Facility will be decommissioned, and the auction will include a wide range of equipment, including:

CNC Tube Benders by Addison and Eagle

Eagle End Formers

CNC Wire Benders

Cold Saws, Welders, Toolroom Machinery

Pallet Rack

Plastic Totes and Steel Bins

Air Compressors, MRO Department, Miscellaneous Plant Support

Raw Material

"We are excited to work with Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers to conduct this auction," said Russ Addison, Engineering Manager. "This auction will allow us to efficiently sell the equipment from our Lavonia facility as we focus on consolidating our operations in California."

The auction will take place on February 15th at 10:00am EST, and interested bidders can register online at . Bidders are encouraged to inspect the equipment the day before the auction. If unable to attend the inspection, bidders can view videos on our website. For more information, please contact Business Development Managers, Casey Henn, casey@cia-auction.com or Ryan Luggen, ryan@cia-auction.com.

About Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers

Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers is a leading auction company specializing in the sale of industrial equipment. With a team of experienced auctioneers and a commitment to providing top-quality services, Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers is one of the most trusted names in the auction industry.

