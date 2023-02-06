ONE YEAR OLD BYOMA LEADS SKINCARE CATEGORY WITH GROWING BARRIER CARE LINEUP, CONTINUING MISSION TO MAKE HIGH-PERFORMANCE SKINCARE ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a crusade to change how skin is cared for, treated, healed, and talked about, barrier-care brand BYOMA has shattered the status quo of over-exfoliated skin by breaking down category boundaries, becoming one of the fastest growing skincare brands in the world. Born on the principle of being the building blocks to better skin, BYOMA's mission is to be the destination for accessible and affordable barrier care - gentle enough for sensitive skin, yet effective enough to deliver noticeable results. In celebration of their first birthday, BYOMA has formulated a new complex and is launching three new products.

NEW Barrier Lipid Complex

Continuing the brand's extensive research into the skin barrier, BYOMA partnered with Korean cosmetic chemists to develop their ground-breaking Barrier Lipid Complex. A truly unique oil- soluble complex, this optimum concentration of ceramides and skin identical lipids delivers barrier strengthening actives to your skin in an oil-based formula for the same restorative and regenerative results you know and love from their Tri-Ceramide Complex.

BRIGHTENING TONER, $14.99

February 5, 2023 | Exclusively at Target

BYOMA's Brightening Toner marks the brand's first foray into acids. This lactic and mandelic acid-based formula gently exfoliates skin to help improve tone and texture while respecting skin barrier function. Gentle enough for daily use, this brightening facial toner works as an effective post-cleanse step to clear pores and control oiliness for a more balanced, radiant complexion.

Blend of skin-compatible Mandelic and Lactic Acids are gentle-yet-effective acids that regulate oiliness, improve tone, and texture and brighten dark spots





Birch Extract and Urea help regulate cell function, ensuring TEWL is minimalized allowing skin to function at its best





Brightens dark spots and improves texture without compromising the skin barrier

DE-PUFF + BRIGHTEN EYE GEL, $12.99

February 5, 2023 | Exclusively at Target

This hybrid gel-serum formulated with Korean chemists, delivers noticeable results instantly and over time. The hi-tech texture targets the delicate undereye area, without irritation. Performance focused ingredients instantly cool and hydrate across multiple layers of the skin, with noticeable brightening benefits. This lightweight texture quickly absorbs effectively delivering results for all skin types.

Proprietary Tri-ceramide complex





Hyaluronic acid, Cooling Complex and Viola Flower Extract effectively work together to hydrate, soothe, and cool the delicate undereye area minimizing TEWL and reducing signs of puffiness





Vitamin C and Root Extract work together to reduce signs of inflammation and brighten skin, helping to reduce the appearance of dark circles

HYDRATING RECOVERY OIL, $14.99

February 5, 2023 | Exclusively on byoma.com

A high-performance, luxury formula at an accessible price, this new ultra-lightweight oil visibly illuminates, brightens, and balances skin helping to hydrate and restore the barrier from first use. The lightweight texture absorbs seamlessly into skin upon application. Think instantly glowing, radiant results for all skin types, even breakout-prone/oily skin, without clogged pores or a greasy residue.

NEW Barrier Lipid Complex





Blend of 9 antioxidant-rich botanical oils seals in hydration for overnight barrier repair





Squalane, Jojoba, Sea Buckthorn + olive fruit oils deliver targeted hydration to cells, minimizing TEWL and excess oil production for plump, healthy-looking skin, and stronger skin barrier





Antioxidant-rich Rosehip, Sunflower, Macadamia, Sweet Almond, plus Blue Tansy Oils help soothe, soften, and improve the appearance of skin while protecting from environmental aggressors

All BYOMA products are dermatologist approved, fragrance-free, and vegan friendly.

For more information, please contact: byoma@chasencreative.com

www.byoma.com | @byoma

