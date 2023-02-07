Leading Pharmacy Tech Firms Partner to Improve Operational Efficiency for Hospital-based Pharmaceutical Operations

Pharmacy Stars and Sonicu ink a partnership agreement focused on blending two compliance-focused technologies

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical leaders working in compounding pharmacies searching for a simple affordable compliance solution can deploy a powerful new tool thanks to a partnership between two of the leaders in pharmacy compliance technology.

This integration allows customers to access their temperature and environmental data from the Compounding360 platform.

Pharmacy Stars and Sonicu today announced a partnership at AHR Expo aimed at making compliance even easier.

"Our software integration will allow Pharmacy Stars customers to complete more of their compliance requirements in less time while also enjoying the benefits of Sonicu's alarming," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

The technology integration will be focused on temperature and environmental monitoring as well as competency and trending reports for Board of Pharmacy audits.

"Certainty of environmental parameters is critical to the quality of compounded sterile preparations. We are thrilled to partner with Sonicu to provide certainty, without the workload, by connecting our technologies and eliminating the manual process of data reading and recording by pharmacy technicians," Said Keith Streckenbach, CEO, Pharmacy Stars.

"Autologging and trending the EM data alongside the quality control activity makes it much easier for pharmacy managers to identify ways to improve quality continuously."

The integration is simple in delivery and powerful in the result.

It will allow customers who leverage both solutions to access their Sonicu temperature and environmental data from the Compounding360 platform.

Environmental data can include

Ambient temperature and humidity

Air pressure differential

The temperature of Refrigeration and Freezers

Almost any other condition via a third-party, 420 mA sensor

The Pharmacy Stars solution includes:

Instant retrieval of all Board of Pharmacy requested USP 797 and USP 800 compounding compliance data

Retrieve quality reports - environmental data, competency assessments, trending reports, and more

ABOUT SONICU

Built on the AWS Cloud with multiple layers of redundancy to protect against power and network outages, Sonicu is trusted by hundreds of organizations across North America to protect a diverse array of temperature-sensitive assets, including food and vaccines to research and sperm.

ABOUT PHARMACY STARS

Pharmacy Stars, based in Green Bay Wisconsin, serves more than 800 US and Canadian hospitals and infusion centers and 30,000 pharmacy staff in their effort to provide quality, sterile compounded preparations for millions of patients. Pharmacy Stars offers the #1 enterprise pharmacy quality management system in North America. For more information visit pharmacystars.com

