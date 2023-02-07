Mirador Completes Acquisition of Fusion Financial Partners, Expanding Institutional Consulting and RIA Services

Acquisition Expands Mirador's RIA Service Offerings with Institutional Consulting and M&A Services, and Extends Reach into the Wealth Management Market

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirador, Inc., a leading managed services partner that combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology solutions and products to the U/HNW wealth management industry, today shares that it has completed the acquisition of Fusion Financial Partners, LLC (Fusion), a full-service agency dedicated to the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) industry.

Fusion provides strategic and execution services to the U.S. RIA marketplace, including vision and strategy development, revenue growth solutions, pricing and compensation, tuck-in roadmap and execution, succession planning, and breakaway advisor launch services. These services, including Fusion Scorecard™, and Fusion oCGO™, will now be incorporated into Mirador's broader client offerings. The combined companies will operate under the Mirador brand with nearly 200 employees serving private family offices, multi-family offices, wealthy families, RIA firms of all sizes, wirehouse firms, asset management firms, TAMPs, banks, insurance companies, credit unions, endowments and foundations.

"Our partnership began in 2020 when we announced a joint venture to offer co-lead services to the wealth management space combining Mirador's technology solutions with Fusion's consulting practices. Since then, we have seen increased success across multiple service streams," said Joe Larizza, President, and CEO at Mirador. "Acquiring Fusion was the next logical move, following our expanded relationship and team synergies."

With this acquisition, Mirador's solutions offering will now have a new dedicated team targeting the growing RIA market, called the Institutional Clients Group.

"Our combined teams of technology experts, RIA consultants, operational masters, and business development talent is unparalleled," said Mike Papedis, Fusion CEO, who will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, Institutional Clients Group. "Fusion's experience, coupled with Mirador's execution, opens the ability of clients to engage services at any stage of their development and growth. We remain fluid with the ability to flex with our client's business as retained strategists or serving on projects as they need us," added Kimberly Papedis, Fusion President, who will transition to the role of Chief Development Officer, Institutional Clients Group.

This acquisition expands Mirador's client services to encompass institutional consulting services, M&A services, and additional RIA services. Acquired competencies will fold into the Mirador brand and infrastructure, and include:

RIA launch services combining market intelligence, workshops, blueprint design, and business architectural build solutions to get advisors from point A to RIA.

Fusion Scorecard™ – market-leading business diagnostics program to assess all aspects of a business from vision & mission, organizational design, and relationships to systems and technology.

Fusion oCGO™ – outsourced chief growth officer strategy and execution services, supporting long-term partnerships.

Enterprise RIA best practices, change management, and team development.

Strategy workshops and education programs to support leadership and inform critical thinking.

M&A services – confidentially locating capital, succession planning, and support solutions.

Existing clients can expect a seamless transition without impacting client delivery teams. Moreover, clients will have immediate access to Mirador's expanded expertise and offering to solve challenges and support growth objectives.

Mirador's momentum continues, adding clients across all sizes of single- and multi-family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations. The firm's experience in working with highly-complex family legal structures and sophisticated financial investments has allowed them to easily scale to institutional-level engagements. Recently, UBS announced a partnership with Mirador and Addepar that will deliver comprehensive wealth analysis and reporting to UBS advisors serving UHNW clients. The company also recently placed at #545 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. list and has been named as a finalist for the "best reporting solution" category in the 2023 Private Asset Management ("PAM") Awards.

About Mirador, Inc.

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology solutions and products to the U/HNW wealth management industry. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador's service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they're invested, and how they're performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador's performance reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Stamford, CT (HQ), Chicago, IL, Jacksonville, FL, Salt Lake City, UT, San Diego, CA, Edinburgh, Scotland and Dublin, Ireland, and supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout North America, South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information on Mirador, please visit www.Mirador.com.

