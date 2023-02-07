P.volve Continues Expansion with the Growth of its Studio Franchise Business and the Grand Opening of Inaugural Franchisee in Southern California

The popular functional fitness brand is scaling its brick-and-mortar footprint with new franchise location signings, its first franchise studio opening in San Diego, and more doors opening later this year.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.volve , the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, is opening its first franchise studio this week in San Diego. The newly minted San Diego location builds on the company's existing owned and operated brick-and-mortar locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The physical studios are just one more way to experience P.volve's signature, low impact, resistance-based method which pushes you to break a sweat, but not your body.

P.volve's programming is currently also accessible via a digital membership that offers unlimited access to stream the brand's extensive live and on-demand library of classes, series and challenges via P.volve.com and a mobile app. Consumers who purchase an unlimited studio membership automatically get unlimited access to P.volve's digital offering. Through its hybrid offerings, P.volve is designed to meet modern fitness consumers where they are and on their own terms.

"The franchise model allows us to bring P.volve's unique method and patented equipment to more people, especially to those who crave live, in-person training," said P.volve President Julie Cartwright . "We recognize that today's consumer expects hybrid experiences across all aspects of their life, from work to shopping to fitness. Sometimes you just want to roll out of bed and get a killer workout at home, and other times you want to head to a class and train alongside others. P.volve can deliver on both."

As the company fast-tracks toward its aggressive goal of opening more franchise studios this year, it's also looking to new markets across the U.S., UK and Canada.

The San Diego Location

The first franchised studio, located within Westfield UTC (4575 La Jolla Village Dr #1172, San Diego) is situated in one of P.volve's top 20 digital markets for virtual class registrations and is owned by Kirstin and John Keohane, who have signed on for three locations within the area. Kirstin Keohane has a lifelong love of fitness and sport, and at one time competed at the national level in ringette, a sport similar to hockey.

"P.volve is changing the conversation around holistic wellness. Our workouts fill a real need in fitness, marrying both intense toning with functional movements that help restore and support the body so you can feel incredible both inside and out," said P.volve franchise owner Kirstin Keohane. "We're proud to open P.volve's first franchise studio and look forward to bringing this effective low-impact method that improves strength, stability, mobility and physique to greater San Diego."

The momentum doesn't stop at San Diego. P.volve has also awarded franchises for studios across the U.S., all set to open by Q4 2023. Confirmed areas include Northwest Suburbs, Ill.; Bergen County, N.J.; Carlsbad, Cali.; Fort Worth, Texas and Nashville, Tenn., as well as two locations in Canada, Calgary and Victoria, with several additional franchisees in the pipeline.

All franchised P.volve studio locations are strategically situated in areas of concentrated demand. P.volve works to equip partners with a toolkit for success, from providing valuable data, site scores and demographic reports, to access to an experienced real estate and general contracting team—all to ensure the process of opening a studio is seamless and efficient.

To learn more about owning a P.volve fitness studio, visit www.pvolvefranchise.com .

About P.volve

P.volve, or Personal Evolution, is a science-led functional fitness method that delivers innovative content and experiences to its members in all 50 states and globally. Rooted in expertise and guided by a Clinical Advisory Board, P.volve uses low-impact movement and resistance equipment to sculpt while leaving you feeling open and energized. Through its hybrid fitness model, P.volve can be experienced in-studio, through live and on-demand virtual classes, and via a growing franchise studio footprint. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

