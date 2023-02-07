Twelve-day campaign continues SpartanNash's history of championing inclusivity for people with intellectual disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its annual in-store fundraising campaign through the SpartanNash Foundation, supporting Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in eight states. The campaign starts tomorrow and runs through Feb. 19 at participating Company-owned stores and fuel centers in a coordinated effort to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

SpartanNash Foundation Kicks Off In-Store Fundraiser to Support Special Olympics (PRNewswire)

SpartanNash store guests will have the opportunity to donate at any checkout lane and all funds raised will stay local.

Store guests at Family Fare , D&W Fresh Market , VG's Grocery , Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market will have the opportunity to donate by rounding up their purchase or adding an additional $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane as well as with online purchases through Fast Lane . Donations will support Special Olympics athletes in Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. All funds raised will stay local and go directly to the corresponding Special Olympics affiliates in that state at the conclusion of the fundraiser.

"We consider SpartanNash part of the Special Olympics family," said President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman. "Not only are they actively involved in making sure our athletes are able to attend State Summer Games, they are on the sidelines cheering them on as they compete. It's advocates like SpartanNash who are empowering our athletes, providing them the support and resources to spread a message of inclusion statewide."

The fundraiser is part of SpartanNash's 39-year partnership with Special Olympics in which the SpartanNash Foundation has donated more than $9.9 million, committed tens of thousands of volunteer hours, and helped spread the message of inclusion through fundraisers across the country. This year, SpartanNash is honored to employ 16 Special Olympics athletes who have provided a combined 148 years of service to guests at Company-owned retail stores.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans .

