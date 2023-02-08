6clicks Adds GPT-3 to Accelerate Risk Management, Automate Compliance Mapping and Advance Accuracy

Complex Natural Language Comprehension from OpenAI Adds "Ask Hailey" Understanding of Language Nuances to Powerful 6clicks GRC AI Engine

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks, the GRC innovators, today announced "Ask Hailey," the next step in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) through the integration of GPT-3 natural language technology from its partnering with OpenAI and Microsoft. The new, complex natural language comprehension accommodates the nuances and variety of language used in risk and compliance documents around the world and speeds the automated compliance mapping of the 6clicks platform. The new capabilities evolve the already language-intelligent 6clicks AI engine, Hailey, to become "Ask Hailey" with the industry's most advanced capacity to quickly and accurately address risk and legal requirements.

"The constantly changing risk, regulatory and compliance landscape with its subtle differences in wording and grammar make GRC increasingly more challenging and difficult," said Anthony Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO, 6clicks. "Evolving our Hailey AI engine with GPT-3 enables organizations to better deal with the realities of increasing scope, difficulty and detail of GRC."

The 6clicks platform, launched in 2020, automates compliance mapping between standards and identifies an organization's control gaps in policies when compared against given standards or regulations. Customer experience showed in 2021, even without the addition of GPT-3, a typical time savings of 14-fold compared to manual processes, effectively reducing a workload that would otherwise take days to just minutes.

"Integrating GPT-3 into 6clicks dramatically accelerates our mission to make GRC smarter, easier and better able to streamline risk and compliance processes, especially at scale," said Louis Strauss, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, 6clicks. "Our indicators thus far suggest that the Ask Hailey version of our GRC AI engine will result in workforce productivity increases of over 100-fold, enabling under-resourced teams to keep current with growing workloads of greater complexity to minimize risk and ensure compliance."

The integration of GPT-3 into Hailey marks a significant milestone in the platform's evolution and will make it the most advanced risk and compliance platform available on the market. With the power of GPT-3, Ask Hailey can now understand and interpret nuanced text more naturally, making it easier to map compliance protocols and speed up risk and control definition with landmark levels of speed, accuracy and consistency. Ask Hailey not only provides data about standards and regulations, but it can also provide critical information about the implications of those standards and regulations. This enables organizations to have a complete understanding of their compliance requirements rapidly and make more informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

For example, when defining a cybersecurity access management policy in 6clicks based on ISO 27001 and NIST CSF, "Ask Hailey" will understand the specific wording and context of those standards as well as the policy scope and generate a bespoke description of the policy. Likewise, for specific controls, "Ask Hailey" will take the context of the linked requirements and automatically generate the related control definition. This saves the individual creating the policy an enormous amount of time.

With the introduction of "Ask Hailey" and its integration of GPT-3, the 6clicks GRC platform can now, at the click of a button:

Generate policy and control documentation based on related standards, frameworks or regulations

Generate control definitions based on the control context, risks and associated references

Map standards, laws and regulations to demonstrate compliance across related standards, laws and regulations based on a single assessment

Identify the overlap and gaps between company controls and policies and external standards, laws and regulations

Hailey has been developed using technology and OpenAI and uses bleeding-edge computer science technology related to natural language processing and machine learning.

In 2023, the hyper-acuity of risk and compliance challenges cannot be underestimated, especially in relation to evolving cybersecurity requirements and threats across virtually every industry worldwide. With advancements in AI and ongoing digital transformation, the skills organizations need will undoubtedly change where practitioners spend time and how productivity is defined and evaluated. AI advancements in GRC ultimately create opportunity: more can be done faster with less.

Request a demo of 6clicks here: https://www.6clicks.com/get-started

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what's behind the name"), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Dilligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

