CAROL'S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCES BORN TO REPAIR (& MADE TO CARE): BREAKTHROUGH RANGE OF PH BALANCING FORMULAS INSTANTLY HELPS REPAIR UP TO ONE YEAR OF DAMAGE*

The innovative 5-step system is a whole new way to care for your curls

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair can be a powerful means of self-expression: every cut, style and color tells a story. While switching up your look is a fun way to showcase your personality, frequent changes can disrupt your hair's pH balance and cause lasting damage. That's why Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural haircare space, is launching Born To Repair (& Made To Care) , with breakthrough hair care technology that helps fights up to one year of visible damage* in just one use. The color-caring formulas help strengthen and improve the smoothness of curls and coils while caring for them, so all curl types and hair textures can flourish from wash to style.

"Gen Z is a generation of trailblazers that know no limits. They're not afraid to shake things up. Born To Repair (& Made To Care) is made to support you and your hair as you discover the styles that make you unapologetically you," remarked Carol's Daughter founder, Lisa Price.

To help launch the collection, the brand is partnering with Gen Z icon and frequent style shifter Marsai Martin who will serve as an ambassador. "I love to switch up my look but frequent changes can sometimes take a toll on my natural hair. This collection is for people like me who want to protect their hair as they experiment with different styles and colors." said the producer, philanthropist and actress. In her role as ambassador, Martin will give fans an inside look at her hair journey, using the collection as she goes from style to style.

Thoughtfully blended with Shea Butter, Babassu Oil and Amazonian Nut Oil, this 5-step system provides a lifeline to damaged, dull hair. When used together, the range works to repair and moisturize hair, soothe the scalp, reduce frizz and protect color vibrancy. This pH balanced collection is the perfect choice for style enthusiasts looking to maintain shiny, healthy-looking hair throughout every change.

Born To Repair (& Made To Care) is good for your curls and the planet. Through consciously made haircare technology, the range offers a high level of naturally derived ingredients, clean, vegan and biodegradable formulas: no animal testing and produced using solidarity-sourced Shea Butter & Babassu Oil. In addition, the formulas are free of nasties, meaning no parabens, sulfates, petroleum, mineral oil, artificial colors nor DMDM Hydantoin.

The Carol's Daughter Born To Repair (& Made To Care) Collection is available now at Target , Walmart , Amazon and rolling out to other participating retailers nationwide.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin, at just 18-years-old, is already on course to be a whirlwind sensation. At the age of five she landed her first national commercial and shortly after relocating to Los Angeles, she was cast as Diane Johnson on the ABC Emmy-nominated hit comedy "black-ish." Alongside an all-star cast, the young starlet has stolen the hearts of viewers who tune in every week to see her hilarious and witty antics on the show. Her work on the show has earned her 9 NAACP Image Awards and 4 BET Awards. At the age of 10 she conceptualized and pitched a movie idea to Will Packer and Universal which became the feature film, Little, which also earned her 2 more NAACP Image Awards. As the star and Executive Producer on the film, she has become a part of Hollywood history as the youngest person to EP a major Hollywood film. With opportunities presenting themselves daily, Marsai's excited about uplifting diverse and young voices through her production company, Genius Productions, who signed an overall deal with Universal. Genius Entertainment has expanded across all platforms including television, digital and live activations. This past year projects include an interior design series for Discovery+ called Remix My Space, she served as an Executive Producer for Girls Inc Virtual Film Festival, and co-created and produced a Gen Z financial literacy series for Verizon Media's "In The Know" called Money with Marsai Martin. On the animation side you can find her in the Universal/Dreamworks Animation Spirit Untamed, as well as Paramount's feature film Paw Patrol. In 2022 Marsai starred in and produced Fantasy Football, where she partnered with The SpringHill Co and Awesomeness, streaming on Paramount+. Next up is Saturdays, produced by Marsai and premiering on Disney Spring 2023.

