Finish® Introduces New "Monday the 13th" Advertising Campaign Showing Consumers How the "Scariest Day in February" Can be the Easiest Clean-Up Day Instead

Join Finish® in their Special Monday the 13th Edition of the Finish® 24 Hour Challenge to see how the brand Makes Clean Up a Breeze- or Your Meal is On Finish®*!

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's scarier than a Friday that falls on the 13th of the month? How about when it's the Monday after the big game, a day infamous for piled up dishes (or what we like to call 'the Sunday Scaries')! This Monday the 13th, Finish®, a Reckitt brand and leader in dishwasher detergent brands, is once again providing relief to consumers through the newest installment of their "Finish 24 Hour Challenge" campaign. Kick back, relax, double dip into the nachos and eat all of the wings you want during the big game, because Finish® Quantum will clean up your mess – or the meal is on Finish®*!

This February, the day after the big game falls on Monday the 13th, normally a day to prep for Valentine's Day, that iconic day of love. Now, it will be a day when consumers must overcome the mountain of dishes from the night before. Have no fear, Finish® is here to help with its 24 Hour Challenge.

"The brand had some fun with our newest creative campaign, imagining what a typical household looks like when football fanatics are walking out and teddy bears are moving in," said Tarik Bayar, Marketing Director for Finish at Reckitt. "This year, Finish® is taking the 'scary' out of Monday the 13th so that everyone can completely enjoy their Sunday funday."

This Monday, February 13th, join Finish® as they continue doubling-down on the 24 Hour Challenge, encouraging consumers to stop worrying about how long they let the dishes sit! Skip rinsing the dishes after the big game and load up and run the dishwasher 24 hours later, allowing Finish® Quantum to take care of the dishes. To get in even more on the football and snack-filled fun, choose from a number of recipes on the brand's site, like nachos, buffalo wings, or spinach and artichoke dip, and watch as Finish® Quantum, gets rid of the dried on stains, or your meal is on Finish®*!

The Monday the 13th campaign will run on CTV, television in local markets, digital, and social media, and was created and shot by Happy People Project - the New York branch of Istanbul-based creative network. The film was shot by director Eralp Vardar and produced by Depo Film. You can watch the new campaign creative HERE.

*Up to $20. Full Terms & Conditions at www.finish24hourchallenge.com

Disclaimer: Finish® and Reckitt Benckiser LLC are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by any or in any way officially connected with the NFL or the Super Bowl.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

On Monday The 13th Take The Finish 24 Hour Challenge. (PRNewswire)

FINISH (PRNewsfoto/FINISH) (PRNewswire)

