The Reiman Agency (A Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. company) and The Provisions Group, announce partnership-sales representation of Icons Series

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency announced that The Reiman Agency (a CMGR majority owned company) alongside The Provisions Group and others, will work with The Icons Series to drive sponsorship value for 2023 events. Icons attracts iconic athletes (which include names such as Canelo Alvarez, Michael Phelps, Harry Kane, Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Strahan, Ash Barty and Reggie Bush) from all over the world across various sports. The creation of the "Icons Series'' golf tournament brings together some of the biggest athletes in one competitive arena. Their unique strategy allows for more engaging broadcasts, innovative digital content, in-play gamification, behind the scenes content, and much more. Icons has been able to maximize their social media reach, amassing a collective of 193M+ followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Their core values such as diversity, equality, respect, and sustainability enable them to appeal to the masses.

Michael Strahan (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to work alongside Thomas Brookes (Icons Series, CEO & Founder) and his team to deliver best-in-class brand partnerships and integrations around this truly one-of-a-kind sporting property," said Alden Reiman, President of The Reiman Agency.

"The Provisions Group team is thrilled to work alongside The Reiman Agency to align top brand partners with The Icons Series," said Joe Gilliand, CEO and Founder of Provisions Group.

"Building on the foundations laid at our inaugural 2022 event in New Jersey, we are delighted to be collaborating with Alden, Joe and their talented teams as we further develop our commercial proposition domestically and internationally. Their passion for our vision combined with their experience and track record, gives me great confidence in what we can achieve together" said Thomas Brookes, CEO and Founder of Icons Series.

Visit us @ clubhousemediagroup.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.