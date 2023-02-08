SLICE'S ANNUAL "SLICE OF THE UNION" REPORT REVEALS VALUABLE INSIGHT INTO AMERICA'S PIZZA HABITS AS WELL AS 2023 PIZZA TREND PREDICTIONS, IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PIZZA DAY

SLICE'S ANNUAL "SLICE OF THE UNION" REPORT REVEALS VALUABLE INSIGHT INTO AMERICA'S PIZZA HABITS AS WELL AS 2023 PIZZA TREND PREDICTIONS, IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PIZZA DAY

Highlights:

Americans tipped $73.7M to independent pizzerias in the Slice Network in 2022

Oregon has the most expensive pizza with an average cost of $26.94 per pie

Pennsylvanian pizzeria-goes are most likely to order a side of ranch with their pie

Pineapple pizza orders are down 6.1% compared to last year

Predicted trend for 2023: Pickle pizza

Slice Offering $5 off First-Time Orders on Slice App For National Pizza Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Pizza Day (February 9) Slice , the technology platform powering America's largest network of pizzerias, has released their annual " Slice of the Union '' report, taking a deep analytical "bite" into America's pizza eating habits. Slice munched and crunched data from millions of orders across nearly 19,000 independent pizza shops to provide insights into how we collectively keep these local businesses thriving.

(PRNewsfoto/Slice) (PRNewswire)

Technology platform, Slice, releases annual pizza trend report

Organized in a highly-digestible and playful way, the report breaks down information across multiple categories including how much pizza is consumed during award shows, to the price of a large cheese pie in every state (spoiler: Oklahoma has the most affordable pie). Slice's "Slice of the Union" also identifies 2023 trends that are sure to invoke passionate discussion among pizza lovers everywhere.

"Compiling actionable data is just one way Slice supports our shops," says Slice CEO and Founder Ilir Sela. "While the report provides a fun look at pizza ordering through the lens of "most popular store name" and identifying trends for the year, it also emphasizes the importance of data to our businesses, allowing pizza shops to better serve their customers and more efficiently run their businesses. More than 400,000 people in the US work at independent pizzerias and we have made it our mission to support as many of them as we can, as best as we can."

The report also notes that in 2022, a year of continued economic uncertainty, American's tipped almost $74 million to the staff of their favorite independent pizzerias, confirming that similar to Slice, customers also want to Keep Local Thriving. Below is a small slice of the Slice of the Union.

Large Cheese Pies

Inflation was the talk of the town in 2022 - so much so that Slice created a "Pizza Index," a barometer that indicates the economic health of our nation as determined by the cost of a pizza pie in each state. Except for North Dakota, Montana, Louisiana, Kentucky and Minnesota, every state was forced to increase the cost of a large cheese pie.

The most expensive cheese pies are found in Oregon, Washington and Alaska, where customers can expect to pay upwards of $23.00. Consider taking a trip to Oklahoma, Minnesota and Alabama where the price comes in around $14.00.

And the Award Goes to…

More people ordered pizza during the People's Choice Awards than any other award show. The Tony Awards were a distant second with the Grammy's coming in dead last.

Touchdown

Pizza and football go hand in hand - more people ordered pizza on game days than during any other major league sporting event. Basketball and baseball games were almost tied for second.

Most Popular Names in Pizza

While Joe's or Tony's might not be the name of your favorite pizza shop, odds are there's one nearby. Joe's and Tony's each have over 500 pizzarais to their name, while Sal's and Ray's claim a little less than half that number.

Trends 2023

As the leading pizza authority, Slice continues to have an ear to the ground and predict the trends that will shape the pizza-eating world for the year to come. Between analyzing ordering data and constant conversation with pizza shop owners and their customers, Slice knows that certain controversial toppings are on the rise. Pizza cases and boxes need to make room for both pickle-topped and Ranch-drizzled pizzas, whereas Slice's data shows that folks no longer love pineapple as much as they once did. Also, pizza lovers should expect to see more Roman-style pizza shops opening in their neighborhoods. Get your napkins ready!

In celebration of National Pizza Day, Slice is offering $5 off first-time orders on the Slice app with a minimum $25 spend. Customers can use the code PIZZADAY2023 to redeem. For more information about Slice and to read the Slice of the Union in its entirety - read all of the state superlatives and find out how many people actually like mushrooms on their pizza - please visit https://www.sliceoftheunion.com .

Contact: Terrence Morash | press@slicelife.com

About Slice

A winner of esteemed awards including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award as well as the publication's Brands That Matter Award and recently named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Slice empowers nearly 19,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from third party apps.

Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SLICE