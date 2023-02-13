A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of A1 Garage Door Specialists, LLC

Acquisition Expands A1 Garage Door Service's presence into Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today that it has acquired Colorado Springs-based A1 Garage Door Specialists . A1 Garage Door Specialists will continue to provide high-quality services to the Colorado Springs community and will begin operating under the A1 Garage Door Service brand, effectively immediately. The acquisition marks A1 Garage Door Service's second in Colorado in the past year, complementing the recent partnership with Denver-based Don's Garage Doors in August 2022.

"We are excited for this second acquisition in Colorado and the first in Colorado Springs as we now have the ability for a broader reach for our services and will be able to build upon the A1 legacy of excellent customer service," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We will be expanding resources to help new and existing customers with their garage door needs."

A1 Garage Door Specialists will strengthen its local presence across the Colorado Springs area and continue to provide the same high level of service that has made the garage door company a reputable, family-owned business for the last 13 years.

"The best part of the acquisition process was working with Tommy and his entire team. I am confident they will continue to grow the A1 brand in Colorado Springs and most importantly take care of our employees," said Ryan Mello, owner at A1 Garage Specialists.

For more information or to inquire about garage door services in the Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, call 719-204-3401 or visit https://a1garage.com/colorado-springs/ .

A1 Garage Door Specialists

A1 Garage Door Specialists has been serving the Colorado Springs, Colorado area since 2010. The family-owned business is focused on providing the highest quality customer service in repairs and replacement garage doors and openers.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

