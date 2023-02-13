Alpha Motor Corporation Surprises with New WOLF+ Truck Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that in addition to the drivable WOLF electric truck, the WOLF+ extended cabin version has also been in construction since November 2022. Alpha shared it has been progressing development of the WOLF and WOLF+ trucks to increase its ability to grow market share. Both vehicles are slated to be showcased by June 2023.

One Platform, Multiple Models

"We aim to increase profitability through a multiple model offering that leverages our platform-sharing strategy. The WOLF truck platform is a basis to produce a variety of models which satisfies different consumer needs," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Endorsement From World Class e-Mobility Engineering Powerhouse

Alpha recently received an endorsement from world class e-mobility engineering group Hinduja Tech (HTI). Details are available at https://www.startengine.com/offering/alphamotor.

Hinduja Tech (HT), part of the multi-billion dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group, is the Integrated Product Engineering and Digital Solutions Provider for the disruptive mobility Industry, with a leadership position in Electric Vehicle (EV) & Autonomous space.

Hinduja Tech's 60+ client list from Fortune 100 includes 7 of the top 10 Global Auto OEMs, leading disruptive and emerging OEMs & Global Tier-1, 2 Suppliers.

HT Global Office Locations: US, Canada, Mexico, India, UK, Germany, Japan, China, Romania

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US. Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

