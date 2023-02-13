iRobot Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $357.9 million , compared with $455.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full-year 2022 revenue of $1,183.4 million declined 24% from $1,565.0 million in 2021.

The company's fourth-quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss was ($84.8) million , compared with the company's GAAP operating loss of ($44.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. iRobot's fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating loss was ($61.6) million , compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of ($33.6) million in the same period one year ago. The company's fourth-quarter 2022 operating loss reflected the impact of lower revenue and a lower gross profit margin primarily attributable to increased promotional activities. The company's full-year 2022 GAAP operating loss was ($240.4) million , compared with a GAAP operating loss of ($1.1) million in 2021. iRobot's non-GAAP operating loss for 2022 was ($168.0) million versus non-GAAP operating income of $38.3 million for full year 2021.

iRobot's GAAP net loss per share was ($3.07) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a GAAP net loss per share of ($1.17) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($1.52) for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus a non-GAAP net loss per share of ($1.05) in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share for 2022 was ($10.52) , compared with GAAP net income per share of $1.08 in 2021. For the full-year 2022, the company's non-GAAP net loss per share was ($4.33) , compared with non-GAAP net income per share of $1.34 in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $117.9 million , compared with $89.6 million as of October 1, 2022 and $234.5 million at the end of 2021. During the fourth quarter, the company repaid its total outstanding borrowings of $90.0 million on its credit facility.

The company's inventory balance was $285 million , or 95 days – GAAP (or 96 days – non-GAAP), as of December 31, 2022 , versus $419 million , or 191 days as of October 1, 2022 and $333 million , or 92 days, at the end of 2021. The sequential decrease in inventory from third-quarter 2022 levels primarily reflected the use of on-hand inventory to fulfill fourth-quarter 2022 orders and a significant decrease in in-transit inventory.

First-Quarter 2023 Cost Reduction Actions

As a follow-on action to the company's August 2022 restructuring of operations and in anticipation that market conditions will remain challenging into 2023, iRobot has initiated a new restructuring program that is expected to deliver net annualized savings of approximately $14 million . As part of this restructuring, the company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 7%, or approximately 85 employees, primarily by streamlining certain functions across the company. In addition to the reduction in force, iRobot's 2023 operating plan incorporates scaled back working media and other demand-generation activities, limited investment in non-robotic product categories and minimal new hiring plans in 2023.

The company anticipates that the decline in 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses will range from mid-single digits to low double-digits on a percentage basis from 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP levels.

Fourth-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

In light of the pending transaction with Amazon.com, Inc., which was announced on August 5, 2022, iRobot will not hold a fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results conference call, and its practice of providing full-year financial guidance remains suspended.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, all of which are subject to change. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements, including the Company's plans and expectations regarding 2023 cost reduction actions and the financial impacts thereof, expected 2023 operating costs, plans relating to manufacturing production, and plans for inventory use in the first quarter of 2023 are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with Amazon.com, Inc in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; (iv) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the Company's business and general economic conditions; (vii) the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; (viii) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; (ix) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; (x) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations; (xi) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xiii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company's business; (xiv) general economic and market developments and conditions; (xv) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (xvi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect the Company's financial performance; (xvii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xviii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, (xviv) current supply chain challenges including current constraints in the availability of certain semiconductor components used in our products; (xx) the financial strength of our customers and retailers; (xxi) the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; and (xxii) competition, as well as the Company's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022















Revenue $ 357,872

$ 455,448

$ 1,183,383

$ 1,564,987 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 272,367

329,275

830,478

1,013,465 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 280

548

2,812

1,223 Total cost of revenue 272,647

329,823

833,290

1,014,688















Gross profit 85,225

125,625

350,093

550,299















Operating expenses:













Research and development 40,615

40,472

166,508

161,331 Selling and marketing 95,952

103,126

293,307

289,848 General and administrative 33,527

26,603

118,112

99,190 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (54)

369

12,549

1,030 Total operating expenses 170,040

170,570

590,476

551,399















Operating loss (84,815)

(44,945)

(240,383)

(1,100)















Other (expense) income, net (1,393)

3,246

(21,300)

29,384















(Loss) income before income taxes (86,208)

(41,699)

(261,683)

28,284 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,107)

(10,188)

24,612

(2,106) Net (loss) income $ (84,101)

$ (31,511)

$ (286,295)

$ 30,390















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (3.07)

$ (1.17)

$ (10.52)

$ 1.10 Diluted $ (3.07)

$ (1.17)

$ (10.52)

$ 1.08















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 27,379

26,978

27,214

27,687 Diluted 27,379

26,978

27,214

28,162















Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 620

$ 392

$ 2,194

$ 1,321 Research and development 2,816

2,646

10,473

9,542 Selling and marketing 1,558

1,208

6,358

4,190 General and administrative 3,402

1,253

12,880

6,641 Total $ 8,396

$ 5,499

$ 31,905

$ 21,694

















iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,949

$ 201,457 Short term investments -

33,044 Accounts receivable, net 66,025

160,642 Inventory 285,250

333,296 Other current assets 59,076

61,094 Total current assets 528,300

789,533 Property and equipment, net 60,909

78,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,084

37,609 Deferred tax assets 16,248

37,945 Goodwill 167,724

173,292 Intangible assets, net 11,260

28,410 Other assets 24,918

38,753 Total assets $ 835,443

$ 1,184,429







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 184,016

$ 251,298 Accrued expenses 98,959

132,618 Deferred revenue and customer advances 13,208

11,767 Total current liabilities 296,183

395,683 Operating lease liabilities 33,247

43,462 Deferred tax liabilities 931

3,250 Other long-term liabilities 29,366

25,311 Total long-term liabilities 63,544

72,023 Total liabilities 359,727

467,706 Stockholders' equity 475,716

716,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 835,443

$ 1,184,429

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (286,295)

$ 30,390 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 47,869

33,309 Loss (gain) on equity investment 19,718

(30,063) Stock-based compensation 31,905

21,694 Deferred income taxes, net 18,799

(6,934) Other (1,003)

5,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source, excluding effects of acquisition





Accounts receivable 94,750

10,290 Inventory 49,399

(151,193) Other assets 52,029

(19,868) Accounts payable (73,598)

82,289 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (43,594)

(7,824) Net cash used in operating activities (90,021)

(31,970)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (12,325)

(29,928) Purchase of investments (3,150)

(10,811) Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(71,357) Sales and maturities of investments 17,723

63,976 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,248

(48,120)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,719

6,719 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,775)

(5,161) Stock repurchases -

(150,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,944

(148,442)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,321

(2,646) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (83,508)

(231,178) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 201,457

432,635 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 117,949

$ 201,457









iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 175,481

$ 226,035

$ 615,107

$ 754,173 International 182,391

229,413

568,276

810,814 Total $ 357,872

$ 455,448

$ 1,183,383

$ 1,564,987















Robot Units Shipped *













Vacuum 1,213

1,480

3,772

4,976 Mopping 122

177

410

626 Total 1,335

1,657

4,182

5,602















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 331

$ 408

$ 1,066

$ 1,399 Mopping and other**** 27

47

117

166 Total $ 358

$ 455

$ 1,183

$ 1,565















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 362

$ 352

$ 337

$ 332















Headcount 1,254

1,372







































* in thousands













** in millions













*** Includes Roomba robot vacuum-related accessory revenue **** Includes Braava robot mop-related accessory revenue and air purifier, handheld vacuum and Root















Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations as well as any non-cash impairment charges associated with intangible assets in connection with our past acquisitions. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the iRobot-Amazon Merger. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot's Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion was reinstated in March 2022, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on our Roomba products imported from China beginning on October 12, 2021 until December 31, 2022. This temporary exclusion, which was subsequently extended until September 30, 2023, entitles us to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since October 12, 2021. We exclude the refunds for tariff costs expensed during fiscal 2021 from our 2022 non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving our cost structure in support of our strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance costs, certain professional fees, costs associated with consolidation of facilities, warehouses and any other leased properties, and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 357,872 $ 455,448

$ 1,183,383 $ 1,564,987











GAAP Gross Profit $ 85,225 $ 125,625

$ 350,093 $ 550,299 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 280 548

2,812 1,223 Stock-based compensation 620 392

2,194 1,321 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 462 -

462 - Tariff refunds - -

(11,727) (270) Restructuring and other - -

4,551 - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 86,587 $ 126,565

$ 348,385 $ 552,573 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 24.2 % 27.8 %

29.4 % 35.3 %











GAAP Operating Expenses $ 170,040 $ 170,570

$ 590,476 $ 551,399 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 54 (369)

(12,549) (1,030) Stock-based compensation (7,776) (5,107)

(29,711) (20,373) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (10,079) (784)

(18,195) (2,059) IP litigation expense, net (404) (4,173)

(4,638) (13,464) Restructuring and other (3,628) 58

(9,042) (156) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 148,207 $ 160,195

$ 516,341 $ 514,317 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 41.4 % 35.2 %

43.6 % 32.9 %











GAAP Operating Loss $ (84,815) $ (44,945)

$ (240,383) $ (1,100) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 226 917

15,361 2,253 Stock-based compensation 8,396 5,499

31,905 21,694 Tariff refunds - -

(11,727) (270) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 10,541 784

18,657 2,059 IP litigation expense, net 404 4,173

4,638 13,464 Restructuring and other 3,628 (58)

13,593 156 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (61,620) $ (33,630)

$ (167,956) $ 38,256 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (17.2) % (7.4) %

(14.2) % 2.4 %





iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (2,107) $ (10,188)

$ 24,612 $ (2,106) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (22,986) 3,061

(50,635) (2,933) Other tax adjustments 4,690 1,973

(25,789) 4,902 Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit $ (20,403) $ (5,154)

$ (51,812) $ (137)











GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (84,101) $ (31,511)

$ (286,295) $ 30,390 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 226 917

15,361 2,253 Stock-based compensation 8,396 5,499

31,905 21,694 Tariff refunds - -

(11,727) (270) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 10,541 784

18,657 2,059 IP litigation expense, net 404 4,173

4,638 13,464 Restructuring and other 3,628 (58)

13,593 156 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 890 (3,135)

19,718 (30,063) Income tax effect 18,296 (5,034)

76,424 (1,969) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (41,720) $ (28,365)

$ (117,726) $ 37,714











GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (3.07) $ (1.17)

$ (10.52) $ 1.08 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.03

0.56 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.31 0.20

1.17 0.77 Tariff refunds - -

(0.43) (0.01) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 0.39 0.03

0.69 0.07 IP litigation expense, net 0.01 0.16

0.17 0.48 Restructuring and other 0.13 -

0.50 0.01 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 0.03 (0.11)

0.72 (1.07) Income tax effect 0.67 (0.19)

2.81 (0.07) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (1.52) $ (1.05)

$ (4.33) $ 1.34











Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 27,379 26,978

27,214 28,162











Supplemental Information









Days sales outstanding 17 32





GAAP Days in inventory 95 92





Non-GAAP Days in inventory 96 92







iRobot Corporation Supplemental Data - Impact of Section 301 Tariffs (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





















For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 497 $ 19,105 $ 2,968 $ 48,255 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin

(GAAP & non-GAAP) (0.1) % (4.2) % (0.3) % (3.1) % Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.02) $ (0.57) $ (0.11) $ (1.54) Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.01) $ (0.60) $ (0.08) $ (1.72)









Certain numbers may not total due to rounding









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iRobot Corporation