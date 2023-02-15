USAGov's Guide to Veterans Programs and Benefits

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members leave the military and return to civilian life every year. But life after the military can present many difficult and unique challenges. If you are experiencing financial hardship or transition struggles, know there are resources that can help. Discover how you can get support with your career, bills, housing, and more.

Need support with child care expenses?

If you are struggling to afford childcare, you may find relief with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Child Care Subsidy Program. The program helps veterans with low incomes find support for their kids at VA-approved providers. VA employees and families of veterans may also qualify. Check if you meet the criteria to receive subsidy benefits and enroll in the program .

Looking for career help?

Get support for the career you want from the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program . Explore services to help with job training, education, employment accommodations, and resume development. You may be able to start your own business, or get help as a veteran with a disability who can't work. Find out if you are eligible and how to apply for VR&E benefits.

In search of housing?

If you are experiencing homelessness, federal government benefit programs may be able to help you. VA programs connect homeless and at-risk veterans with housing options. Use VA.gov to find safe housing solutions , like temporary housing or rental benefits.

Looking for food assistance?

Ensure you, your family, and fellow veterans have nutritious meals in times of need. Explore the Department of Agriculture's nutrition programs and check which one you may qualify for.

Exploring your health care options?

Women veterans can access health services for all stages of your life. Women Veterans Health Care benefits provide coverage for personalized, comprehensive care, cancer screenings, maternity care, and more. Connect with the health resources and services you need .

Military members and veterans: Find more government programs and services you may need at beta,USA.gov .

