Pediatric Readiness Resources Now Live on SafeDose Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeDose, Inc., a pioneer in the safe, simple, and standardized delivery of medication in acute care settings, has announced that its Pediatric Readiness Resources offering that provides valuable information for treating pediatric patients is now available on the SafeDose platform.

These point-of-care resources include pediatric nursing procedures, evidence-based best practice guidelines, and disease processes. The tool includes illustrations, algorithms, and other content in key treatment areas including sepsis and triage. Additional areas such as respiratory, medication administration, anaphylaxis, seizures, shock, and trauma are currently in development.

"All ED nurses are trained to take care of pediatric patients, however, not all EDs see a large volume of this population," said John Gobron, CEO of SafeDose. "Readiness Resources were created to bridge the gap between learned pediatric nursing knowledge and applied practice when it matters most. This is reliable information for both practitioners and leadership to be confident that pediatric patients are being cared for safely."

Readiness Resources provide education such as step-by-step procedures and necessary equipment, tips and recommendations for treatment, illustrations, and the ability to print out the information. In addition to acute care use, these are also valuable resources for nurse onboarding, annual education, in-services, and pediatric simulations.

"Many times, nurses will look to more experienced colleagues for the best way to handle certain situations when treating a pediatric patient," said Amanda Simmons, RN, CPEN, Director of Client Services at SafeDose. "For instance, the proper position for doing a lumbar puncture on a child and how to hold them. Often an experienced nurse isn't readily available so they will begin looking for information in ways that sometimes might not be considered best practice."

SafeDose has always been a trusted resource for pediatric medication dosing information. Readiness Resources now offer a complementary benefit for point of care treatment for many common pediatric illnesses and injuries, as well as interventions that are appropriate for that patient, enabling more efficient, capable, and safe pediatric care.

