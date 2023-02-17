Popular South Korean Eatery BHC Chicken Expands to The Original Farmers Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax has welcomed leading Korean Fried Chicken (KFC) sensation, BHC Chicken.



First established in South Korea in 1997, BHC Chicken offers customers flavorful chicken fried to a crispy perfection paired with classic, interesting, and popular Korean sauces and sides, such as fried rice and cheese sticks. With over a thousand branches across the country, the franchise is now making the jump to the United States and opening its first location at LA's first and foremost culinary destination, The Original Farmers Market.



From February 17th – 28th, customers visiting BHC Chicken will receive 10% off all orders, excluding beverages. Savory or spicy, guests will have a variety of flavors to choose from, including the signature Bburinkle cheese-sprinkled chicken and the Goldking chicken, a marinade of honey, garlic, and soy sauce.



WHEN: Thursday, February 17th, 2023

WHERE: The Original Farmers Market

6333 W. Third Street

Los Angeles, CA 90036

BHC Chicken is located in the North Market next to Pacific Premier Bank.

90-minute parking validation is offered with purchase.



The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' special gathering place since 1934. With more than 100 grocers, retailers, and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com . Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/farmersmarketla, Instagram at Instagram.com/farmersmarketla, and Twitter at @FarmersMarketLA.

